FMDQ Lists Valency SPV 4.26bn Bond to Boost Debt Market Access

FMDQ Securities Exchange lists Valency SPV Plc's 4.26 billion Naira bond, expanding long-term capital access for Nigerian businesses and strengthening the debt capital market.

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has officially expanded access to long-term financing within Nigeria's debt capital market through the successful listing of Valency SPV Plc's Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond. This significant transaction involves a total value of N4.26 billion and serves as a testament to the increasing utilization of debt instruments for corporate growth and operational scaling.

Core Details of the N4.26 Billion Bond Listing

The newly listed financial instrument is a 5-Year Fixed Rate Bond carrying an interest rate of 21.00 percent per annum. This issuance was executed under the broader N50.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme established by Valency SPV Plc, demonstrating a structured approach to raising substantial capital over time. The listing received formal approval from the FMDQ Exchange's Board Listings and Markets Committee, ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards and market integrity protocols.

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Valency SPV Plc operates as a special purpose vehicle specifically created to mobilize resources through the debt capital markets. The primary objective of this particular bond issuance is to secure funding that directly supports the issuer's strategic financing objectives and long-term business plans. By tapping into the public debt market, the entity aims to stabilize its financial position while pursuing aggressive expansion targets.

The structural complexity of this financial product requires specialized sponsorship and oversight to ensure proper market entry and investor confidence. FirstCap Limited served as the Lead Sponsor for this transaction, bringing extensive expertise in structuring and placing complex debt instruments. Their role was critical in navigating the regulatory landscape and ensuring the bond met all necessary criteria for public listing and trading on the FMDQ platform.

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Stakeholder Positions and Market Expertise

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited also played a pivotal role as a Registration Member of the Exchange, specifically focusing on the listings aspect of the transaction. The collaboration between these financial institutions highlights the deepening network of professional service providers supporting Nigeria's fixed-income markets. Their involvement underscores the collaborative nature of modern capital raising, where multiple entities work in tandem to facilitate efficient capital formation.

Ms. Tumi Sekoni, the Group Chief Operating Officer of FMDQ Group Plc, emphasized the strategic importance of this listing for the broader financial ecosystem. She noted that the event highlights the critical role debt capital markets play in providing issuers with reliable access to long-term financing solutions. Her statements reflect the organization's commitment to diversifying the types of securities available to investors and issuers alike.

Sekoni further articulated that FMDQ Exchange remains dedicated to maintaining a transparent and efficient marketplace. This commitment aims to connect issuers directly with investors, thereby fostering trust and liquidity in the Nigerian financial markets. The exchange views such listings as essential steps toward advancing the overall development of the country's financial infrastructure.

Impact on Business Financing and Future Outlook

The availability of such instruments provides a viable alternative for companies seeking to fund business expansion, refinance existing debts, or develop critical infrastructure projects. The proceeds from this specific bond issuance will be deployed to meet diverse funding needs, including working capital requirements and strategic business initiatives. This mechanism allows for the transfer of risk and capital from investors seeking yield to companies seeking growth.

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The listing also signals a growing maturity in Nigeria's debt capital market, where structured products are increasingly used to meet sophisticated corporate needs. As more special purpose vehicles and established entities utilize these channels, the depth and resilience of the local financial system are expected to strengthen. This trend supports a more diversified economy less reliant on single-source funding mechanisms.

Going forward, the success of this listing may encourage other entities to explore similar debt instruments through the FMDQ platform. The exchange's focus on transparency and efficiency is likely to attract a wider range of participants, including institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking fixed-income opportunities. This dynamic will contribute to a more robust and competitive financial landscape in Nigeria.