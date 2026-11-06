Flutterwave Wins Africa's Best Payments Infrastructure Provider at Euromoney Awards

Flutterwave receives the Euromoney Transaction Banking Award for payments infrastructure, marking its tenth anniversary with $50 billion processed.

Flutterwave has been officially named Africa's Best Payments Infrastructure Provider at the prestigious Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2026. This significant industry recognition highlights the fintech giant's pivotal role in strengthening payment systems across the African continent. The award underscores how the company enables businesses to transact seamlessly across borders and engage more effectively with the global economy.

Decade of Growth and Transaction Volume

This honor arrives as Flutterwave celebrates its tenth anniversary, marking a decade of work to simplify payments and drive ecosystem growth. Since its founding in 2016, the company has focused on simplifying the movement of money across Africa's diverse financial markets. By connecting local payment methods, banking networks, and international systems through a single platform, the firm helps businesses reach new customers and expand internationally.

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Over the past ten years, Flutterwave has grown into a trusted financial technology platform serving approximately four million individuals and businesses. This user base includes small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large global organizations. The scale of its operations is evident in the fact that it has processed more than one billion transactions.

The total value of these transactions exceeds $50 billion. This figure reflects both the growing demand for reliable, interoperable financial infrastructure and the company's operational capacity. The award from Euromoney, a leading international financial publication with over 50 years of experience, validates this extensive track record in the global transaction banking sector.

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Leadership Vision and Strategic Expansion

Olugbenga Agboola, the Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, described the award as a proud moment for the entire organization. He noted that the initial ambition in 2016 was to make it easier for African businesses to move money and participate in the global economy. The infrastructure built over the last decade now supports millions of businesses and connects African markets to the rest of the world.

Agboola emphasized that the recognition reinforces the team's dedication and the trust of their customers. However, he acknowledged that significant work remains to make payments across Africa simpler, faster, and more accessible. To address this, the company is evolving beyond basic payments to build a more comprehensive financial infrastructure.

This broader strategy brings together payments, banking, stablecoin capabilities, and other financial services. The goal is to help businesses and individuals move, manage, and access money more efficiently. Agboola stated that this approach supports the continent's next phase of economic growth and ensures the company remains at the forefront of innovation.

Regulatory Milestones and Market Position

As Flutterwave enters its second decade, it is making strategic moves to expand its service offerings. The recent acquisition of open banking company Mono marks a significant step in this evolution. This acquisition brings payments, banking, and financial data capabilities closer together within the company's ecosystem.

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Additionally, Flutterwave has secured a Nigerian Microfinance Banking Licence. This regulatory achievement further solidifies its position in the market and allows for deeper integration of financial services. These developments demonstrate a commitment to providing end-to-end solutions for users and businesses alike.

Earlier this year, Flutterwave received additional recognition from CNBC and Statista. The company was listed among the world's top 250 fintech companies. This honor reflects the sustained excellence of the platform and its rapid expansion in the global market.

Olugbenga Agboola was also named among the Top 100 Fintech Leaders by Fintech Magazine. These individual and corporate accolades highlight the leadership's track record of payment excellence. They serve as further validation of the strategic direction set by the founder since the company's inception in 2016.

The combination of regulatory licenses, strategic acquisitions, and industry awards positions Flutterwave for continued growth. The company's ability to process vast sums of money reliably has made it a cornerstone of African digital finance. Its expansion into banking and data services aims to create a more robust financial environment for all stakeholders.