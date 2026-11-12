Floyd Mayweather to launch TMT Frontrow Fight Series in Nigeria in 2027

Floyd Mayweather will arrive in Abuja on November 12 to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, explore mining investments, and announce details of his December 19 Bangkok bout against Matt Floyd.

Floyd Mayweather is set to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series in Nigeria, with the first event scheduled for 2027. The boxing legend is also expected to fight in Nigeria that same year, according to a press statement from TMT Africa and Frontrow Fight Series.

Mayweather is expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday, November 12. He will also explore investment opportunities in Nigeria mining and solid minerals sector during the visit. The initiative aims to identify, train, and promote emerging Nigerian boxers through boxing academies and grassroots development programmes. These programmes will operate across Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar, and other locations.

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Mayweather Addresses Press Conference

Mayweather will address a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 13. At the event, he is expected to unveil details of the initiative and its plans to empower Nigerian youths through sports. The boxing legend is also expected to speak on his December 19 bout in Bangkok, Thailand. He will face Australian light heavyweight boxer Matt Floyd, who boasts 15 victories in 17 professional fights.

Details of the Bangkok fight, including subscription arrangements for Nigerian boxing fans to watch the event, will be announced at the Abuja press conference. According to TMT Africa and Frontrow Fight Series, the initiative aims to develop Nigerian boxing talent, expand professional opportunities, and give young athletes international exposure. The announcement was contained in a press statement issued by Keane Anis, Head of TMT Africa and Frontrow Fight Series Media.

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The planned boxing academies and grassroots programmes are designed to create a pathway for emerging Nigerian boxers. The series is expected to provide international exposure for young athletes and long-term value creation in Nigerian boxing. Mayweather remains one of the most recognised figures in boxing history. His involvement in Nigeria is expected to draw attention to the country professional boxing scene and create new opportunities for local fighters.

Details Of Bangkok Bout Announced

The December 19 bout in Bangkok will be a key part of Mayweather international commitments. Matt Floyd, his opponent, has built a strong professional record with 15 wins in 17 fights. Nigerian boxing fans will learn how to watch the Bangkok event during the Abuja press conference. Subscription arrangements for the fight are expected to be a major announcement at the event.

The TMT Frontrow Fight Series is positioned as a long-term project in Nigeria. It will focus on identifying talent at the grassroots level and promoting emerging boxers through structured programmes. Mayweather visit will include both sports development and investment discussions. His exploration of Nigeria mining and solid minerals sector signals a broader interest beyond boxing.

Initiative Aims To Empower Youths

The Abuja press conference on November 13 will serve as the platform for unveiling the initiative details. Mayweather is expected to outline how the programme will empower Nigerian youths through sports. The first TMT Frontrow Fight Series event in 2027 will mark the beginning of the initiative competitive calendar. Mayweather own fight in Nigeria that year will be a major highlight for local fans.