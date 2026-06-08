Florentino Pérez Secures New Term as Real Madrid President with Landslide Victory

Real Madrid's Florentino Pérez has been re-elected as club president with 65% of the vote, defeating Enrique Riquelme. The victory ensures continuity in leadership as the club pursues further success.

Real Madrid has officially confirmed the re-election of Florentino Pérez as club president after a decisive victory in the presidential election . The club's Electoral Board announced on Monday that Pérez's candidacy secured 21,741 votes, representing 65 percent of the total ballots cast, while his opponent Enrique Riquelme obtained 11,814 votes, or 35 percent.

The election, held on Saturday, saw a high turnout among club members, who cast their votes in person at the Santiago Bernabéu and by postal ballot. Pérez will now lead a new Board of Directors that includes Vice Presidents Eduardo Fernández de Blas, Pedro López Jiménez, Enrique Sánchez González and Enrique Pérez Rodríguez, along with Secretary José Luis del Valle Pérez and several other board members.

Florentino Pérez first became president of Real Madrid in 2000 and has overseen one of the most successful eras in the club's history, with numerous La Liga titles, Copa del Rey victories, and a record number of UEFA Champions League trophies. Under his leadership, the club has also undergone significant financial and infrastructural transformations, including the ongoing renovation of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which is set to become a state-of-the-art venue.

Pérez's re-election ensures continuity in the club's strategic direction, focusing on maintaining elite sporting performance while expanding commercial revenues and global brand presence. The president has also been instrumental in securing top talent, such as Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, and fostering a competitive squad under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The election campaign highlighted contrasting visions for the club's future, with Riquelme advocating for more member involvement and a review of certain financial policies.

However, Pérez's track record of success and stability resonated with the majority of voters. The newly elected board will serve for the next four years, during which they will oversee the completion of the Bernabéu renovation, the club's participation in the expanded Club World Cup, and continued dominance in European competitions.

Real Madrid's membership base, known as socios, have expressed confidence in Pérez's leadership, which has navigated challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Super League controversy, and intense competition from rivals like Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. With this mandate, Pérez is poised to further cement his legacy as one of the most influential figures in world football.

Pérez's victory also underscores the deep support he enjoys among the club's rank-and-file members, who value his business acumen and his commitment to preserving Real Madrid's status as a global powerhouse. The president has promised to focus on youth development through La Fábrica, the club's academy, and to continue investing in both star signings and homegrown talents.

Additionally, Pérez has outlined plans to enhance the digital experience for fans worldwide and to strengthen the club's commitment to social responsibility initiatives. As Real Madrid prepares for the upcoming season, with the goal of defending their La Liga and Champions League titles, the stability provided by Pérez's re-election is seen as a crucial asset.

The club's supporters now look forward to another chapter of success under the leadership of a president who has become synonymous with Real Madrid's modern identity





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