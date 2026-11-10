Tanzania Arrive in Uyo as Nigeria Wait on Players Before AFCON Qualifier

Tanzania have arrived in Uyo for Friday's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Nigeria, but flight schedule changes have delayed the Super Eagles players from reaching camp.

Tanzania have arrived in Uyo ahead of Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria's Super Eagles. The Taifa Stars landed in Nigeria on Tuesday morning via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport before connecting to a flight to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Nigeria's preparations have been disrupted by flight schedule changes, with no Super Eagles player having arrived in Uyo as at Monday evening. Sources at the Victor Attah International Airport said the last flight of the day landed without any player on board. Tanzania's arrival had also been rescheduled for Tuesday before the team eventually made the trip.

Also read Nigeria and Tanzania Players Delayed Ahead of AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria Squad Preparations Continue

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle arrived in Uyo in the early hours of Monday, while one of his assistants, Daniel Ogunmodede, joined him later in the day. However, the technical crew was still awaiting the invited players to begin preparations for Friday's encounter. We were at the airport from morning until evening on Monday, and none of the players arrived, a source said.

When the last flight of the day landed, we checked the manifest, but no player was on board. For Tanzania, they were also due to land in Uyo today, but we were told they would not be coming until Tuesday. The delays come as both sides prepare for a double-header that could prove decisive in determining Nigeria's chances of reaching the 2027 AFCON in Morocco.

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The first leg will take place in Uyo on Friday, with the return fixture scheduled for Dar es Salaam four days later. Nigeria are second in Group L with three points from two matches, having opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau away from home.

Group L Qualification Standings

Guinea-Bissau currently lead the group with six points after winning their opening two matches, including a famous win over the Super Eagles on matchday 2. Tanzania have managed one point from their opening two fixtures after losing 2-0 to Guinea-Bissau and drawing 1-1 with Madagascar. The East African side are seeking their first win of the qualification series on matchday 3.

With Tanzania already assured of a place at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, only one automatic qualification spot remains available in Group L. The Taifa Stars are therefore using the qualifiers to prepare for the competition, while Nigeria must secure the group's remaining ticket. Friday's meeting between Nigeria and Tanzania will be the seventh, with the Super Eagles having a healthy advantage over the Taifa Stars with four wins and two draws.

Tanzania suffered a 2-1 loss to Nigeria when the teams last met. The loss came in their first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Super Eagles won courtesy of goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman. Chelle released a 24-man squad on Saturday for the double-header but will be without captain and leading striker Victor Osimhen, who has been ruled out through injury.

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Squad Details And Head Coach Comments

The Galatasaray forward also missed Nigeria's previous qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September because of injury. Other players included in the squad are goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Frederick, midfielders Tochukwu Nnadi and Samson Tijani, and forwards Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi. Turkey-based defender Chibuike Nwaiwu and Czechia-based wing-back Abdullahi Bewene are also among the invitees.

Head coach of the Taifa Stars, Miguel Angel Gamindi, has said his team is not the Super Eagles as both teams go head-to-head on Friday. The Super Eagles are in dire need of maximum points in the double header or be at risk of missing out on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria will be targeting maximum points from the two matches to strengthen their bid for the group's remaining qualification place.