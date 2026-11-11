Akpabio Presents N100m Senate Reward to Flamingos, Says World Cup Win Signals Tinubu 2027 Victory

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented a N100 million Senate reward to Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, after their World Cup victory, calling it a sign President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has turned a National Assembly reception for Nigeria's U-17 women's team into a political prediction, saying the Flamingos' World Cup victory was a sign that President Bola Tinubu would win re-election in 2027.

Senate Rewards Flamingos with N100 Million

Akpabio made the remark on Wednesday as he presented the Senate's N100 million reward to the team and its officials. The Senate had pledged the money after the Flamingos won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. You brought this World Cup to us at this time, and we believe we have won the next election, Akpabio said. He added that the victory was an encouraging sign for Tinubu and his administration.

Also read Senate Pledges ₦100m Reward For Flamingos’ Historic World Cup Triumph

The political comment came as the players were being celebrated for their sporting achievement. The Flamingos recovered from an opening defeat, then won six consecutive matches to claim the title, according to Akpabio. Akpabio described the Flamingos' World Cup triumph as a symbol of national hope and a positive sign for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. He congratulated the players on their achievement and said their resilience and teamwork offered lessons for the country.

The Senate's reward is separate from Tinubu's earlier promise of N100 million for each player, which First Lady Oluremi Tinubu said would be placed in savings certificates held in trust because the players are under 17. The President also promised N100 million for the coach and N50 million each for members of the technical crew. Akpabio linked the team's triumph to the forthcoming elections, saying the victory was an encouraging sign for Tinubu and his administration.

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He said the timing of this victory coincides with the upcoming elections. The fact that you have won means that we have won the next election. For the President to receive this trophy from you means that he will receive the next election next year, he said. He urged the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and other stakeholders in the sports sector to learn from the team's success and sustain their development.

Akpabio Links Victory to Next Election

Things are changing. NFF and NSC must learn from what the girls team has done, he said. Akpabio further appealed to the football federation and other stakeholders to prioritise the players' welfare and organise regular competitions to improve their skills.

He called for regular training camps, experienced coaches, medical care and more competitive matches to prepare the players for future competitions and eventual progression to the senior national team, the Super Falcons, where they could compete for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Do everything to keep this team together. Welfare and competitions must be organised for you to sharpen your skills, he said. He urged sports authorities not to let the team disperse after the tournament.

The Senate President also expressed hope that the players would eventually progress to the senior national team and compete for the FIFA Women's World Cup. He described the victory as only the beginning and assured the players that the country's commitment to supporting them would endure. He also urged the players to continue their education, saying their sporting careers should be supported by strong educational opportunities. The reception celebrated a team whose comeback had captured national attention.

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Players Honoured Amid Political Predictions

Akpabio's election remarks drew a direct link between the Flamingos' victory and the 2027 general elections, even as the players were being honoured for their sporting achievement. The event highlighted both the team's success and the political significance attached to it by the Senate President.