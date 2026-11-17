Nigeria's Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 in Rabat to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, prompting national celebrations, financial rewards and calls for sustained investment in girls' football.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Rabat on November 7 to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, becoming the first African team to win the competition and the first African women's side to win a FIFA world title at any level.

Oluebube Umejiaku began the tournament on the bench. She finished it with the winning goal in the final and the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. Her journey from substitute to the face of Nigeria's first world title in women's football became one of the defining stories of the triumph in Morocco. The Flamingos lost their opening match to Poland, then won six in a row, including a 3-1 semi-final victory over Brazil under head coach Akeem Busari.

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Their success came after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cups, missing Qatar 2022 and the 2026 tournament. President Bola Tinubu announced a N100m Federal Government savings bond for each player, while the head coach and members of the technical crew were also promised generous financial rewards. The Senate pledged N100m to the team. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced N10m each for the 21 players and nine officials, alongside expensive phones and other gifts.

Corporate organisations and private individuals have also joined in celebrating the young champions. Opinions may differ on whether these rewards are excessive, but outstanding achievement deserves recognition, especially in women's sports, which have historically struggled for comparable attention and investment. Success has many fathers, while failure is an orphan. Since the Flamingos returned with the trophy, government officials, corporate organisations and other prominent Nigerians have been eager to identify with their achievement.

The celebrations have not been without controversy. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, alleged that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation prevented him from greeting and taking photographs with the players at Abuja airport when they returned to the country. The National Sports Commission, through its chairman, Shehu Dikko, disputed that account.

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It said representatives wearing Obi's campaign materials requested an unscheduled meeting and photographs with the players, but officials declined because the girls were tired, were minors and needed protection from potentially political activities. The commission also demanded an apology from Obi. Whatever the circumstances, the disagreement should not become more important than the achievement of the young footballers. These girls represented Nigeria and emerged victorious on the world stage.

Winning Girls Should Stay Above Politics

Nothing should take that away from them. They wore Nigeria's colours, not the colours of any political party. Their victory belongs to every Nigerian, irrespective of political affiliation. Beyond the controversy, the Flamingos' achievement should compel Nigeria to reconsider how it treats women's football.

Government at all levels should invest more in girls' football, beginning at the primary and secondary school levels. There should be adequate training facilities, qualified coaches, medical support and opportunities for talented young girls to develop their skills. As founder and head coach of Off The Game Football Academy in Abuja, I have asked how many more girls like Umejiaku are out there, and how many will never get the chance to be seen.

Our girls are strong, skilful and fearless. Now we owe them development that matches that talent. The road from a neighbourhood pitch to a national team camp remains far harder for girls, and the obstacles start long before talent is ever tested. The problem with women's football is around fan engagement, and in truth, that is where the money comes from.

Without crowds, broadcast interest and sponsors, women's clubs struggle to pay salaries, invest in facilities or offer the security that makes football look like a real career. That perception shapes the second challenge: parents. It is difficult to convince middle-class and upper-class parents to give their daughters a chance at the game. To many families, football looks like a distraction from education or a path with nowhere to go.

There is the issue of sexual harassment of the girl child in sports, and that adds to the problem. Every story of a girl who was not protected becomes a reason for another parent to say no. Then there is the quality of coaching. Too often, girls are handed programmes that were never designed with them in mind, delivered by coaches who have not been equipped to get the best out of young female athletes.

With all these problems, it is difficult to provide girls with the same level of development. The answer begins with showing families where football can lead. The pathway has to be made clear. Beyond the sport itself, every available opportunity has to be created.

Then parents will come on board. Those opportunities go beyond professional contracts. They include scholarships, education, and careers in coaching, administration, sports medicine and media. All of them are roles the game needs filled, and all of them give a young woman a future in football whether or not she plays at the highest level.

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Building Safe Pathways For Girls

At Off The Game, that thinking shapes daily work. The academy creates safe spaces for girls to play, supports its athletes beyond training sessions, and plans to reach primary school pupils through their schools. We want to engage girls early, through their schools, before anyone has told them football is not for them. At the heart of the academy's method is a simple principle: girls deserve training designed around them, held to the same high standard.

Good development starts with understanding the athlete in front of you. The science matters: how girls grow, how to reduce injury risk, nutrition and recovery. We tailor our approach so every player can reach her full potential. I am just as deliberate about how girls' football is presented.

A girl needs to see players who look like her being celebrated. A parent needs to see a programme that looks professional. A sponsor needs to see an audience. The branding and the engagement are part of the development.

Sports administrators should now be concerned about their development and eventual progression from the U-17 team to the Falconets and, hopefully, the Super Falcons. Beyond the millions of naira being showered on them, there is a need to provide educational opportunities alongside professional sporting development. If these girls can become world champions with the opportunities available to them, imagine what Nigerian women's football could achieve with sustained investment.

Turning Celebration Into Lasting Support

Another major concern is what will happen after the dust raised by their victory has settled and the celebrations are over. That time will certainly come, perhaps sooner than we imagine. The players deserve every recognition they are receiving, but their future should not depend on one successful tournament. For athletes who are still minors, attention should turn to education, professional development, safeguarding and financial security.

It is unclear whether the National Sports Commission and the NFF have a structured development programme for these players over the next five years. Will they be monitored, mentored and supported as they grow? Will there be a clear pathway into the senior national teams? What support will be available to those whose careers do not continue professionally?

These are questions that should concern the authorities even while the celebrations continue. As the Flamingos settle back home as world champions, the conversation must move from celebration to commitment. They have shown the world what Nigerian girls can do. Now the rest of us have to build a system that gives every girl with that dream a fair chance to get there.