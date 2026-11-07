Flamingos win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, First Lady and NDC praise historic victory

Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, have won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the Nigeria Democratic Congress have praised the team for their resilience and historic achievement.

Nigeria's U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, have won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan in the final. The victory makes them the first female African team to win the tournament.

First Lady and NDC congratulate Flamingos

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have both congratulated the team. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu said the triumph has reaffirmed that Nigerians are world beaters. She said the team's remarkable achievement had brought pride and honour to Nigeria and Africa, while demonstrating the importance of resilience, commitment, teamwork and hard work. In a congratulatory message, the First Lady said she joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the Flamingos for making history.

Also read Nigeria Flamingos Reach FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

She noted that the team overcame a shaky start to the competition before recording six consecutive victories to emerge champions.

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"Your path to victory was not an easy one. You shrugged off your shaky start and took on the world, winning six matches in a row on your way to the golden trophy, confirming what others already know - that Nigerians are world beaters," she said. The First Lady expressed particular pride in the team's accomplishment, noting that it had placed Nigeria and Africa at the pinnacle of women's football globally.

According to her, the players' team spirit, dedication and hard work had once again brought international recognition to the country. She described the Flamingos' victory as a true story of resilience and commitment, congratulating the players and their handlers for making the country proud.

NDC praises resilience and sporting potential

"I celebrate you, dear Flamingos, the Head Coach and the entire technical team. I say well done," she added. The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) also congratulated the Flamingos on their historic victory over Japan. The party described the triumph as a remarkable achievement, praising the young Nigerian players for demonstrating courage, determination, resilience and the never-say-die spirit associated with the country.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Saturday night, and signed by its spokesperson, National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the NDC said the victory had made Nigeria proud and reinforced the country's immense sporting potential. The party noted that defeating Japan was no small achievement, describing the players' performance as a demonstration of the talent and capacity of young Nigerians, particularly women, to excel on the global stage.

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"What a remarkable performance by these young Nigerian women who have just won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. They have shown courage, determination, resilience and the never-say-die spirit that defines our country," the statement said. The NDC said the Flamingos' achievement had once again demonstrated the importance of investing in and supporting young people, irrespective of gender.

It expressed optimism about the future of Nigerian sports, noting that the team's success reflected the enormous potential of the country's younger generation.