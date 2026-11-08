FIFA President Congratulates Nigeria's Flamingos After Historic U-17 Women's World Cup Win

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos on their historic 2-1 victory over Japan in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final in Rabat, Morocco, as the team receives a $50,000 cash gift and presidential bonus payments.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos on their historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, describing their triumph as well deserved.

Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 in the final played on November 7 at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, Morocco. The victory made Nigeria the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. It also made Nigeria the first African women's team to win a FIFA World Cup title at any level. Infantino congratulated the team shortly after the trophy presentation and praised their achievement as a historic moment for the country and the continent.

Also read Nigeria Flamingos Reach FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Infantino Praises Historic Nigeria Win

Infantino said: Congratulations to Nigeria, world champion U-17 Women's World Cup of FIFA here in Rabat. First African team to ever win a FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup, so many congratulations to Nigeria. Well deserved in the final. The Flamingos recovered from a defeat to Poland in their opening match to win six consecutive games and claim the title.

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Their winning run included a group-stage victory over defending champions North Korea, which helped revive their campaign. Umejiaku's 47th-minute goal, her fourth of the tournament, proved decisive and helped her secure the Golden Ball award as the competition's best player. Japan pulled one goal back in the 80th minute but Nigeria held on to secure the trophy. The triumph marked a landmark achievement for Nigerian football and ended Africa's long wait for a FIFA women's world title.

Nigeria also became the sole African nation to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both the men's and women's categories. The male team, the Golden Eaglets, remains a five-time world champion, having won the title in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015. The Flamingos' achievement adds another layer to this legacy, proving the nation's sustained dominance in youth international football.

Rabat Reception Honors Flamingos Success

The victory was celebrated with a special reception hosted in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday night, honoring the players and officials for their remarkable achievement on the international stage. Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and Bukola Olopade, the Director General, organized a formal reception to celebrate the team's success. The event was attended by Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, and Saleh Ahmadu, a sponsor of the National Sports Commission.

The gathering served as a platform to acknowledge the hard work, commitment, and determination displayed by the young players and their support staff throughout the tournament. As a direct gesture of appreciation for their historic win, Saleh Ahmadu presented the team with a cash gift totaling $50,000. This financial reward was intended to recognize the efforts of the players and officials who delivered the trophy home.

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The celebration highlighted the growing support for Nigerian women's football and the significant pride the country takes in this milestone achievement. Emmanuel Ikpeme, the Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, dedicated the World Cup win to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Ikpeme stated that the victory was made possible by the support and special love shown to all National Teams by His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Tinubu Directs Outstanding Bonuses Payment

He described the President as a father to all and expressed gratitude for his continuous encouragement and love during the campaign. In response to the historic win, President Tinubu directed the National Sports Commission to offset the outstanding bonuses and allowances owed to the players and officials. This directive ensured that the financial benefits covering their journey from the preliminary qualifying rounds through to the final match were processed.

The Presidency facilitated these payments, acknowledging the spectacular 2-1 victory over the 2014 champions, Japan, which cemented Nigeria's place in football history. The reception in Rabat and the subsequent bonus payments reflect the national government's commitment to recognizing athletic excellence. By addressing the outstanding allowances, the National Sports Commission has resolved a key concern for the team.

The event in Morocco not only celebrated the past victory but also set a positive precedent for how Nigeria honors its world-class athletes, ensuring they receive due recognition for their contributions to the country's global reputation.