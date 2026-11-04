Flamingos Beat Brazil 3-1 to Reach First U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Brazil 3-1 in Morocco to reach their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final, where they will face Japan.

Nigeria's Flamingos have reached the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time after defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final clash in Morocco.

The match was goalless at half-time, with Nigeria creating several opportunities but unable to break the deadlock. In the second half, the Nigerian girls broke the deadlock with a strike from No. 7, Queen Joseph, in the 56th minute, with an assist from Oluwakemi Adegbuyi. In the 71st minute, the Flamingos doubled their lead when Awawu Bashiru found the back of the net, with Queen Joseph providing the assist.

Also read Flamingos face Brazil in U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final in Rabat

Bashiru struck again in the 80th minute, this time receiving a pass from Oluebube Umejiaku, to make it 3-0 as Nigeria took firm control. Brazil pulled one back in the 89th minute through Greise Kelly, assisted by Yasmin Queiroz, but the goal came too late to threaten Nigeria's victory. The victory sends the Flamingos into their first-ever final of the competition, marking a historic achievement for the Nigerian side.

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Nigeria To Face Japan In Final

They will face Japan in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Japan defeated defending champions North Korea in the other semi-final to book their place in the title decider. The final will be played in Morocco on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The victory completes a remarkable turnaround for the Flamingos, who began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland.

They responded with a 2-0 win over Puerto Rico, with Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Precious Oscar scoring, before recording a 3-1 victory over defending champions North Korea. The win over North Korea was particularly significant as it ended the Asian side's 18-match unbeaten run in regulation time at the competition. Adegbuyi, Umejiaku and Kanyinsola Rodiat Yusuf scored for Nigeria in that encounter.

Nigeria finished second in Group B with six points, having scored six goals and conceded four in their three group matches. In the Round of 16, the Flamingos defeated Mexico 2-1, with Umejiaku and Mary Dunstan scoring in either half. Mexico's Emily Delgado scored late, but Nigeria held on to progress to the quarter-finals.

Flamingos Reach Semi Finals For Second Time

The Nigerian side had booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Venezuela on Sunday, with captain Azeezat Oduntan converting an 89th-minute penalty after Umejiaku was fouled in the box. The victory took Nigeria into the semi-finals for only the second time in the competition's history. They previously reached that stage in 2022, when they went on to claim bronze in India.

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The achievement marks another milestone for the team, whose previous best performance at the competition was a third-place finish in 2022, when they defeated Germany on penalties in the bronze-medal match. The Flamingos had also arrived in Morocco on the back of an impressive WAFU B U-17 title-winning campaign in which they won all five matches, scored 17 goals and conceded just once.

Brazil Eliminated By Nigeria In Semi Final

The South American team fought for their place in the last four, coming from behind to defeat China 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They had earlier won 8-7 on penalties to eliminate Poland in the round of 16 after a thrilling 3-3 draw. Their victory over Brazil now takes the Flamingos beyond their previous best at the tournament and gives them the opportunity to compete for the title for the first time.

With the win against Brazil, the Flamingos will look to lift the coveted trophy in Morocco on Saturday, November 7, 2026.