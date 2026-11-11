Flamingos Get N100m Each From Tinubu After Nigeria's U-17 World Cup Win

Nigeria's Flamingos get N100 million each from President Tinubu after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, as the Senate adds its own donation.

President Bola Tinubu has pledged N100 million to each member of the Flamingos, Nigeria's Under-17 women's national football team, after the squad became the first African side to lift the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. The announcement was made on Wednesday, when the players and their coaching staff were received at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu delivered the reward announcement on the president's behalf during the reception. The head coach will collect N100 million, and every member of the technical crew will receive N50 million. The gesture came one day after the Senate approved its own N100 million donation to the squad.

Also read Flamingos Return Home As World Champions, Await Tinubu’s Reception, Rewards

Breakdown of the Presidential Reward Package

The presidential package sets N100 million for every player, N100 million for the head coach and N50 million for each technical crew member. Those amounts were announced during the Wednesday reception in Abuja, where the team was publicly honoured.

Oluremi Tinubu praised the squad's team spirit, dedication and hard work, saying the players had put Nigeria in the global spotlight once more. She also noted that the team recovered from a shaky start to win six consecutive matches before lifting the trophy.

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Senate Donation and Lawmakers' Stated Reasons

The Senate pledged N100 million to the team on Tuesday, when Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary while a motion brought by Senator Abdul Ningi was being considered. The chamber then adopted the motion, congratulating the squad, President Tinubu and the National Sports Commission under its chairman, Shehu Dikko.

Ningi called the triumph historic, arguing that the young Nigerians accomplished what several other national teams had struggled to do. He voiced worry that the success had not drawn enough publicity or national recognition, especially after the players returned home.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole of the APC, representing Edo North, seconded the motion and praised the squad for beating Japan in the final. He said the win showed the potential and resolve of Nigerian youths, and he urged Senate leaders to help fund the players' education alongside their football careers.

Calls for Long-Term Support From Federation and Public

Akpabio asked the Federal Government to reward the players adequately and called on the Nigeria Football Federation to keep the squad together and nurture young talent for future competitions. He also appealed to wealthy Nigerians and sports enthusiasts to back the players financially.

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Nigeria Football Federation Acting General Secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme met the squad at their Abuja hotel on Monday afternoon and congratulated them for writing their names into the history of the tournament. He reminded them that Nigeria became the first African country to win both the men's and women's Under-17 World Cup titles.

Ikpeme also disclosed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe had separately commended the Flamingos. He urged the players to build on their success and keep improving as they advance in their careers.

Player Reflections and Path to the Title

Awawu Bashiru, who scored the opening goal in the 39th minute of the final, credited faith, resilience and the technical crew's guidance for the victory over Japan. Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the lead after the restart, and the squad held on to win 2-1 in Rabat.

Bashiru said the team never lost hope after its opening 2-1 defeat to Poland and recovered to progress through the group stage and knockout rounds. She also pointed to her brace in the 3-1 semi-final win over Brazil, which earned her the Player of the Match award.