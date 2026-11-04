Nigeria beat Brazil 3-1 to reach first U-17 Women's World Cup final

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Brazil 3-1 in Rabat to reach the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final for the first time, becoming the first African team to do so since the tournament began in 2008. They will face Japan in Sunday's final.

Nigeria's Flamingos made history on Wednesday night by beating Brazil 3-1 in Rabat to reach the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time.

The win also makes them the first African team to reach the final since the competition began in 2008. The semi-final was played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3, in Rabat, Morocco, with kick off at 6pm Morocco time, 7pm in Nigeria. The first half ended in a stalemate as both sides sized each other up, but Nigeria took control after the break.

Also read Flamingos Goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho Confident Nigeria Can Beat Brazil in U-17 WC Semi-Final

Nigeria Defeats Brazil In Semi Final

Queen Joseph opened the scoring in the 56th minute, 10 minutes into the second half, with her first goal of the tournament. The ball fell to her path in the box off a deflection and she finished the chance. Awawu Bashiru then doubled Nigeria's advantage in the 71st minute, with the assist coming from Queen Joseph.

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Bashiru completed her brace in the 80th minute, finishing a brilliant effort set up by Oluebube Umejiaku, to put the tie out of Brazil's reach. Greise Kelly scored a late consolation for the South Americans as Nigeria held on to the final whistle. Kelly, who leads Brazil's scoring chart with three goals, had been one of nine different Brazilian players to find the net at the tournament.

Road To The Final

Before this semi-final, Nigeria had booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Venezuela on Sunday. Captain Azeezat Oduntan converted an 89th-minute penalty after Oluebube Umejiaku was fouled in the box. That result took Nigeria into the semi-finals for only the second time in the competition's history, after they previously reached the stage in 2022 and went on to claim bronze in India.

Brazil had also fought hard for their place in the last four, coming from behind to defeat China 2-1 in the quarter-finals. In the round of 16, they needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Poland after a thrilling 3-3 draw, eventually winning 8-7 on penalties. Ahead of the semi-final, Coach Akeem Busari urged his players to maintain their determination.

Final Against Japan

The physical challenge Nigeria expected from Brazil was underlined by a warning that by the 90th minute they would probably still be running as if it were the fifth minute. The Flamingos have now gone one better than their 2022 bronze medal and will face Japan in the final on Sunday. Japan beat defending champions North Korea on penalties to reach the title match, which will be played at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

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Nigeria will aim to claim their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title. The achievement marks a major milestone for the Flamingos, who have now reached the final for the first time and remain the only African side to have gone this far in the tournament's history.