Nigeria Beat Venezuela 1-0 Via Late Penalty to Reach U17 Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

Captain Azeezat Oduntan scored an 89th-minute penalty as Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Venezuela 1-0 in Morocco to reach the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-finals, where they will face Brazil.

Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, advanced to the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Captain Azeezat Oduntan converted a late penalty in the 89th minute at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Morocco to secure the win. The match remained goalless until the closing stages. Nigeria controlled much of the play and created more chances but had to wait until the end to break the deadlock. Top scorer Oluebube Umejiaku was fouled in the box in the 88th minute.

Also read FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026: Nigeria and Ghana Reach Quarter-Finals in Morocco

VAR Confirms Penalty For Nigeria

The referee initially invited to the pitchside monitor reviewed the incident. Following the VAR check, the penalty decision was upheld, handing Nigeria a golden opportunity. Oduntan assumed responsibility and calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick in the 89th minute, sparking celebrations among the Nigerian players and technical crew. The Flamingos dominated much of the attacking play but struggled to break down a stubborn Venezuelan defence.

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Goalkeeper Valeria Rebanales produced several impressive saves to keep her side in contention. Nigeria created a number of promising opportunities, particularly in the first half, but were repeatedly denied by Rebanales, who proved a formidable obstacle to the Nigerian attack. Midfielder Favour Nkwocha was booked as the West Africans continued to search for an opening goal. Head coach Hakeem Busari made his first substitution by bringing on Precious Oscar for Oluwakemi Adegbuyi to inject fresh impetus.

With the contest heading towards a goalless finish, Nigeria finally found the breakthrough in the closing stages. The late strike proved decisive as the Flamingos held on to seal a hard-fought victory. Nigeria will now turn their attention to Brazil in the semi-finals after the South Americans overcame China 2-1 to secure their own place in the last four.

Flamingos Face Brazil In Semi-finals

The encounter promises to be a stern test for Busari's side as they seek to extend their impressive run and move within one victory of reaching the final. The Flamingos maintain their quest for a first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.