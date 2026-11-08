Flamingos Coach Hakeem Busari Celebrates Historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Victory

Nigeria Flamingos head coach Hakeem Busari praises the team's resilience and tactical discipline following their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory over Japan.

Hakeem Busari, head coach of the Nigerian national under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos, has publicly commended his players for their exceptional resilience and tactical discipline. This praise follows the team's historic campaign at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where they secured the first-ever continental triumph for an African nation. Busari emphasized that the victory was not accidental but the result of sustained development and strong character displayed by the squad throughout the tournament.

Historic Victory Over Japan

The Flamingos achieved a landmark moment in African sports history by defeating the Japanese national team in the final match. The decisive victory was secured through critical goals scored by Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian football. Busari highlighted that this achievement demonstrates the growing quality and competitiveness of African teams on the global stage, despite facing formidable opposition from traditional powerhouses.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Face Japan in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final in Rabat

Tactical Adjustments Against Japan

Busari provided detailed insights into the strategic preparations that led to the win against Japan, noting that the technical crew identified specific vulnerabilities in the Japanese defense. The coaching staff recognized that Japan excelled at winning second balls and exploiting spaces behind defensive lines. To counter this, the Flamingos adjusted their approach by directing long balls into open spaces rather than areas where the opposition could easily regain possession. This tactical shift was crucial in limiting Japan's attacking opportunities and maintaining defensive solidity.

Managing Player Fatigue and Anxiety

As the match progressed, the young players faced significant physical and mental challenges due to fatigue and anxiety. Busari explained that managing the mental state of the players became as important as tactical execution during the final stages of the game. He instructed the team to play fewer touches and focus on hustling for the ball in zones where the Japanese team was less comfortable. By pressing Japan to force long balls, the Flamingos created opportunities to recover possession and launch counter-attacks, leveraging their own strengths rather than engaging in a contest Japan might dominate.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Support and Future Outlook

The head coach expressed deep gratitude to the Federal Government, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Football Federation for their unwavering support throughout the competition. He also acknowledged the Nigerians living in Morocco who traveled to support the team, as well as messages of encouragement from other African nations including Ghana, Zambia, and Kenya. Busari remains optimistic about the future of African football, hoping that more teams will progress beyond the knockout stages and eventually reach the final in upcoming editions of the competition.

Long-Term Impact on African Youth Football

This victory serves as a testament to the progress being made in African women's youth football, reflecting a broader trend of development and character. Busari stated that what the team is achieving is not a fluke but a result of fighting from the beginning to get things right. The historic win provides a blueprint for future generations, demonstrating that with dedication, determination, and discipline, African teams can compete and win against the best in the world.