Five Police Officers Arraigned in Connection with Death of OG Millan

Five police officers were arraigned in a Delta State High Court for their alleged involvement in the death of a 28-year-old musician, Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan. The officers were remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned. The family of the deceased expressed frustration over the lack of communication from authorities.

Five police officers , including ASP Usman Nuhu, ASP Onoloko Dauroupamo, ASP Okoh Kelechi, Inspector Goodluck Kingsley, and Inspector Omonigho Ahweyevu, were arraigned before High Court 5 in Asaba, Delta State, for their alleged role in the death of 28-year-old musician Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan.

The officers were remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending further proceedings. The case was adjourned to June 15, 2026. Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu welcomed the officers' appearance in court but expressed concern about the lack of communication with the deceased's family. Family members, who were not adequately informed about the court sitting, arrived after the proceedings had ended.

They appealed to the Delta State Ministry of Justice and other authorities for timely communication. The elder brother of the deceased also complained about the lack of official updates, urging transparency and regular communication from the authorities





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Officers Arraigned Death Of OG Millan Delta State High Court Remanded In Custody Lack Of Communication Family Frustration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delta Police Arrest Five, Seize Gun and Drugs in Separate OperationsOperatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested five suspects in two separate operations. In the first incident, a surveillance team intercepted three suspects behind NTA Asaba, recovering a locally made revolver pistol and other dangerous weapons. In the second, anti-kidnapping unit operatives stopped a vehicle on the Onitsha-Benin Expressway and seized 10 bags of suspected Indian hemp being transported from Edo State to Awka, Anambra State. The police confirmed the arrests and emphasized ongoing investigations to dismantle the criminal network. The Commissioner of Police praised the operatives' vigilance and warned criminals to desist.

Read more »

Five police officers remanded over killing of Delta musicianFive police officers accused in the killing of Delta musician OG Millan have been remanded. The case continues to draw public attention and calls for justi

Read more »

Five Killed in Gwan-Ajang Village Shooting, Police DeployedThe Plateau State Police Command confirms a deadly shooting in Gwan-Ajang village, with five fatalities. Police and Operation Enduring Peace have been deployed to restore calm and make arrests. However, a youth group alleges a higher casualty figure.

Read more »

Delta State Court Remands Five Including Dismissed Officer Over Fatal Shooting of Singer OG MillanA Delta State High Court has remanded five suspects, including a dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police, in connection with the extrajudicial killing of singer OG Millan. The 28-year-old musician was fatally shot while handcuffed in Effurun, Delta State, on April 26. The incident, captured on video, sparked national outrage and demands for accountability. Police investigations confirmed that ASP Nuhu Usman, the lead officer, violated Force Order 237 by discharging his firearm. All five suspects are being held at Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending trial.

Read more »