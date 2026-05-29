Five Migrants Arrested in Rome After Alleged Kidnapping and Gang‑Rape of Colombian Tourist

Italian police detained two Nigerians, two Gambians and a Malian following a report that a Colombian woman was lured from a restaurant, held captive for 72 hours and repeatedly assaulted in an abandoned building on Rome's outskirts.

Police in Rome have taken five men into custody after an alleged kidnapping, captivity and gang‑rape of a Colombian tourist. The victim, a 32‑year‑old woman from Colombia, was said to have been approached outside a restaurant in the capital on May 19 by a man who claimed to sell hashish.

The man is alleged to have persuaded her to enter a van, which then drove to an abandoned structure on the eastern edge of the city. Once inside the derelict building, the woman was reportedly held for roughly three days. During this period she was subjected to repeated sexual violence by a group of men who were later identified as migrants.

The victim managed to flee the premises and was found by a passerby, half‑clothed and distressed, on a nearby pavement. The passerby called emergency services, prompting police to secure the scene. After the discovery, a specialized police unit conducted a raid on the property.

Five suspects were arrested on the spot: Saidykhan Lamin and Karamba Kanteh, both citizens of The Gambia, aged 29 and 38; Harouna Traore, a 43‑year‑old man from Mali; and two Nigerians, Isibor Wisdom, 29, and Paul Nwabueze, 39. All five have been formally charged with gang rape, an offence aggravated by the victim's vulnerable condition. They remain in police detention while investigators continue to piece together the chain of events.

Authorities disclosed that the police are still searching for the individual who initially lured the tourist away from the restaurant and for the driver who transported her to the abandoned building. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, but they are considered primary witnesses and potential co‑perpetrators. The raid also uncovered a separate issue: police found twenty‑two undocumented migrants living in the same structure. Eleven of those individuals have been transferred to detention facilities while authorities begin deportation procedures.

The case has sparked a broader debate in Italy about migrant crime, human trafficking and the safety of tourists. Human‑rights groups have urged a thorough, transparent investigation and cautioned against conflating the actions of a few individuals with broader migrant communities. The investigation remains active, and more arrests may follow as prosecutors review evidence and interview witnesses.

The victim has been placed under police protection and receives medical and psychological care, while the Italian justice system prepares to bring the accused to trial





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Rome Kidnapping Gang Rape Migrant Suspects Tourist Safety Italian Police Raid

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