Fitch Ratings forecasts Nigeria's monetary policy rate to fall from 27.3% in 2025 to 18.6% by 2028, as inflation eases and the Central Bank adjusts interest rates.

Fitch Ratings has projected a significant reduction in Nigeria's monetary policy rate, anticipating a decline to an annual average of 21.7 percent in 2027 and 18.6 percent in 2028. These forecasts indicate a gradual loosening of monetary policy as inflationary pressures continue to ease across the West African nation. However, interest rates are expected to remain elevated as the country continues to battle high living costs and persistent inflation.

The detailed projections were presented by Gaimin Nonyane, Director of Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, during the agency's Nigeria Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook presentation held on Tuesday. The forecast outlines a steady downward trajectory for the policy rate, starting from 27.3 percent in 2025 and decreasing to 25.4 percent in 2026. This is followed by further declines to 21.7 percent in 2027 and finally settling at 18.6 percent in 2028.

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Monetary Policy Rate Shift and Mechanism

These projections reflect a gradual shift in the Central Bank of Nigeria's monetary policy stance following recent regulatory adjustments. In September 2026, the Central Bank reduced its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 23 percent from 26.5 percent. This move marked the most significant rate cut implemented by the apex bank since 2006. The decision was part of a broader adjustment that also affected other key banking rates.

In conjunction with the main rate cut, the Central Bank lowered the Standing Lending Facility rate to 23.5 percent from 27 percent. Additionally, the Standing Deposit Facility rate was reduced to 20 percent from 22 percent. These adjustments were designed to influence liquidity and credit conditions within the banking sector while managing broader economic stability.

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Stakeholder Views and Inflation Analysis

Fitch's anticipated interest rate reductions are firmly underpinned by expectations of a gradual decline in overall inflation across the economy. The ratings agency forecasts that year-end inflation will fall to 15.1 percent in 2026, down from 15.2 percent in 2025. This downward trend is expected to accelerate, dropping to 12.2 percent in 2027 and reaching 10.9 percent by 2028.

Recent data supports this optimistic outlook, as Nigeria's headline inflation rate declined to 14.06 percent in October 2026 from 14.63 percent in September. This decline marks the fifth consecutive month of moderation in price pressures. Despite this progress, food inflation remains elevated at 19.13 percent, highlighting the uneven nature of price reductions across different sectors of the economy.

However, Fitch's average inflation forecast suggests that price pressures will remain significant in the near term. The agency projects average inflation at 15.4 percent in 2026 and 13.1 percent in 2027. These persistent pressures are attributed to high food, transportation, and utility costs, alongside elevated inflation expectations among consumers and businesses.

GDP Expansion and Fiscal Deficit Projections

On the broader economic front, Fitch expects Nigeria's gross domestic product to expand by 4.3 percent in both 2026 and 2027. This growth rate is projected to slow slightly to 4.2 percent in 2028. The stability in GDP growth indicators suggests that the economy is responding positively to recent reforms and monetary adjustments, even as inflation remains a concern.

The agency also projects that the government's fiscal deficit will widen to 3.6 percent of GDP in 2026. This is expected to narrow in subsequent years, reaching 3.3 percent in 2027 and 3.1 percent in 2028. These fiscal projections indicate a gradual consolidation of government finances, which is crucial for long-term economic stability and investor confidence.

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Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves are expected to cover 6.3 months of current external payments in 2026. This coverage is projected to decline to 5.9 months in 2027 and further to 5.8 months in 2028. While the decline is modest, it reflects the ongoing dynamics of import payments and debt servicing requirements in the context of a recovering economy.

Fitch noted that the Central Bank's restrictive monetary policy had helped slow credit expansion in the economy. Credit growth, which peaked at about 95 percent in February 2024, moderated to approximately 16 percent by the time of the presentation. This significant reduction in credit growth is a key indicator of the tightening monetary conditions aimed at curbing inflation.

The agency also highlighted that the cash reserve requirement remained at 45 percent. Excess liquidity in the banking system is expected to sustain tight monetary conditions through the remainder of 2026. This suggests that the Central Bank will maintain a cautious approach to liquidity management to ensure inflation targets are met.

Fitch stated that recent economic reforms had improved the country's policy credibility, external liquidity, and ability to withstand economic shocks. These structural improvements provide a stronger foundation for the projected interest rate cuts and economic growth, even as the nation navigates the complexities of persistent inflation and high living costs.