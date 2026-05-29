FirstHoldCo Secures Shareholder Approval for ₦253 Billion Capital Raising to Achieve ₦1 Trillion Base

FirstHoldCo, parent of FirstBank, obtains shareholder approval for a multi-tranche capital raise of up to ₦253.099 billion, aimed at bolstering its capital base to ₦1 trillion. The initiative, approved at the 14th AGM in May 2026, will fund expansion, digital transformation, and strategic growth, positioning the group as a leading Tier-1 Nigerian bank under the leadership of Chairman Femi Otedola.

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The approval was granted at the company's 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 29 May 2026. It will allow the group to raise funds through a combination of instruments, including public offers, private placements, rights issues, bonus issues, scrip dividends, and other equity instruments in domestic and international capital markets.

This approval, which authorises the HoldCo Board to pursue this bold move, is designed to complement existing capital and accelerate the Group's pathway to a ₦1 trillion paid-up capital base, comprising share capital and share premium, while preserving flexibility to optimise timing, structure, and investor participation. For discerning shareholders and investors, the significance of this initiative is clear: stronger capital creates stronger possibilities.

It enhances resilience, expands lending and underwriting capacity, improves strategic flexibility, and positions FirstHoldCo to capture opportunities that materially strengthen earnings power and long-term franchise value. This is therefore not a routine regulatory response, but a deliberate investment in future competitiveness, profitability, and market leadership. In an operating environment where scale, capital strength, and execution discipline increasingly determine market leadership, a ₦1 trillion capital base gives FirstHoldCo the capacity to compete from a position of strength.

It materially improves the Group's shock-absorption capacity, strengthens confidence among counterparties and investors, and equips the business to participate more meaningfully in larger, higher-quality transactions across infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, technology, and other strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy. Furthermore, the programme is expected to expand the Group's footprint across priority markets and business verticals, enhance its competitiveness among Tier-1 financial institutions, and, most importantly, unlock sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

In this regard, FirstHoldCo is not only responding to industry trends but actively shaping the future capital and competitive dynamics of the Nigerian banking ecosystem. Just as importantly, the stronger capital base is expected to expand the Group's footprint, deepen its competitive standing among Tier-1 institutions, and create room for disciplined growth across priority markets and business verticals. This translates into a more scalable earnings platform, improved capacity for value-accretive expansion, and a clearer pathway to sustainable long-term returns.

FirstHoldCo is therefore not simply adjusting to the future of Nigerian banking; it is positioning itself to help define it. Central to this transformation is the leadership of the Group Chairman, Femi Otedola, CON, whose influence and resolute focus have driven a significant shift in governance, oversight, and institutional discipline across the Group.

Since assuming office in January 2024, Mr Otedola has strengthened board independence and effectiveness across subsidiaries, reinforced governance structures in line with global best practices, and instilled a culture of accountability, transparency, and performance discipline. In addition, the Group Chairman has played a pivotal role in repositioning the Group away from legacy challenges towards a future-focused growth trajectory.

His consistent advocacy for stronger capitalisation across the banking sector reflects a firm belief that well-capitalised institutions are fundamental to financial system stability, enhanced governance, investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth. The proceeds from the capital raise will be deployed with a clear focus on measurable value creation.

Key priorities include expanding the balance sheet to support growth in high-quality risk assets; increasing the Group's capacity to finance large corporates, infrastructure projects, and emerging sectors; and accelerating investment in digital transformation, technology, data capabilities, and customer experience platforms. These investments are designed to strengthen competitive advantage, improve operating efficiency, and support superior long-term earnings generatio





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Firstholdco Capital Raise Nigeria Banking Femi Otedola Firstbank Shareholder Approval ₦1 Trillion

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