FirstBank and Pointek launch FirstEase buy-now-pay-later for devices at 3 percent over six months

FirstBank has partnered with Pointek to expand its FirstEase buy-now-pay-later platform, letting eligible customers buy smartphones, laptops and appliances and pay over six months at a 3 per cent interest rate.

FirstBank has partnered with technology retailer Pointek to expand access to consumer credit through its FirstEase buy-now-pay-later digital lending platform. The partnership was announced at a press conference at Pointek head office in Ikeja, Lagos.

FirstBank Expands Credit Access With Pointek

Eligible customers can now acquire smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and other essential devices and spread payments over six months at a 3 per cent interest rate. The Head of Personal Banking at FirstBank, Chukwuka Okonkwo, said the product builds on the bank experience in digital lending but shifts focus towards financing customers lifestyle needs rather than providing cash loans alone.

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He explained that customers could initiate transactions through the FirstMobile application or the Pointek website, where the financing option is integrated into the purchase process. He added that customers could also opt for shorter repayment periods depending on their preferences and financing needs. Okonkwo said the digital lending solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to assess customer eligibility. He described the repayment spread over six months at a low interest rate.

We have created a very seamless way for people to purchase phones from Pointek, laptops from Pointek, electronic equipment from Pointek, and pay over six months, Okonkwo said. And well, all Nigerians, tell me who will give you this at 3 per cent? 3 per cent, that is the cheapest, right? he added.

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Bank Head Highlights Innovative Financing Solutions

The Group Head, E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, Abednego Ugwueke, said the partnership reflected the bank efforts to develop innovative financing solutions that help customers meet everyday needs without placing undue pressure on their finances. We are continuously developing innovative ways to support our customers to meet their needs, and that is why we are expanding access to FirstEase to make life easier for our customers, he said.

Through this partnership with Pointek, we are empowering customers to acquire devices and appliances they need today while paying over time in a structured and affordable manner, he added. Ugwueke also explained that the collaboration was designed to address the increasing financial burden customers face when trying to acquire modern smart devices needed in today digital era.

We are living in an information age where information is abundant online, and people need devices that are intelligent to access that information, Ugwueke said. With that comes the requirement for more compute, more memory, more speed of those devices, and that also translates to cost, so it becomes increasingly difficult for people to be able to cough up what is required to buy a device at once, he added.

He emphasised that FirstEase provides flexible instalment plans while ensuring full transparency for consumers seeking financing to purchase tech equipment and household appliances from Pointek outlets. When you make a decision to access FirstEASE for the purpose of buying Pointek products, you are not blind, Ugwueke said. You have information to be able to make the right decision, he added.

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Target Audience Includes Salary Earners And Entrepreneurs

Under the arrangement, eligible customers can purchase a range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets and household appliances while spreading payments across flexible repayment periods. The initiative is targeted at salary earners, professionals, entrepreneurs and other individuals seeking convenient access to essential goods and services. Director of Business at Pointek, Dr Godwin Ajala, said the partnership would make technology products more accessible by allowing consumers to acquire devices immediately and pay in instalments.

We are making it easier for Nigerians to get the technology they want and pay for it at their own pace, Ajala said. Through our partnership with FirstEase, Nigerians can now own the devices they need from Pointek today and pay conveniently in instalments with Pay Small Small, he added.

Partnership Aims To Drive Digital Inclusion

The partnership is expected to strengthen access to technology financing at a time when rising prices have made smartphones, computers and other digital devices increasingly difficult for many households to afford. It also aims to drive digital inclusion across the country by expanding access to essential mobile devices, electronic gadgets and home appliances.