FirstBank Partners Ekiti State Government to Launch Innovation Enterprise Support Fund

FirstBank and the Ekiti State Government have launched the Innovation Enterprise Support Fund, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering startups, scaling tech businesses, and driving economic growth in the state. The fund will provide financial support, mentorship, and market access, with a significant portion reserved for female-led enterprises.

FirstBank, a prominent financial institution in West Africa and a leader in financial inclusion services, has announced a significant partnership with the Ekiti State Government . This collaboration marks the launch of the Innovation Enterprise Support Fund , a pioneering initiative designed to foster startups, enhance the growth of tech-enabled businesses, and accelerate innovation-driven economic development throughout the state.

The program is structured to offer funding, expert mentorship, and crucial market access to enterprises with high growth potential, with a particular emphasis on reinforcing Ekiti's innovation ecosystem, generating employment opportunities, and providing support to youth, women, and marginalized communities. A key aspect of this initiative is the allocation of at least 40 percent of the fund specifically for enterprises led by women.

The Innovation Enterprise Support Fund Initiative will be implemented through a comprehensive three-phase program encompassing ideation, pre-acceleration, and acceleration, targeting approximately 60 startups. Each participating enterprise will receive financial assistance ranging from ₦150,000 to ₦1,200,000, which will facilitate job creation, drive revenue generation, and support the launch of market-ready products.

Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that entrepreneurship and innovation are fundamental values deeply embedded within FirstBank. He highlighted the crucial role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as catalysts for economic expansion, noting FirstBank's consistent support for Nigerian businesses over its 132-year history.

Alebiosu reiterated the bank's dedication to strengthening businesses through enhanced access to finance and capacity building, referencing the creation of the SME Connect Platform as a digital hub intended to equip Nigerian entrepreneurs with the resources needed to transform visions into tangible value. He further conveyed excitement about the partnership, viewing the participating startups not just as nascent businesses but as potential future industry leaders, significant employers, and future collaborators.

This partnership is in direct alignment with FirstBank's enduring commitment to promoting financial inclusion, fostering SME development, and empowering the youth, with a specific focus on uplifting women entrepreneurs, who constitute a substantial 35 percent of Nigeria's startup landscape. FirstBank has a proven track record of actively promoting and supporting the innovation ecosystem and SMEs across Nigeria, having implemented numerous interventions aimed at enabling these businesses to scale their operations and platforms.

The bank has developed a suite of digital platforms specifically designed to assist its SME customers in leveraging these tools for business growth and expansion.





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