FirstBank unveiled its upgraded LIT mobile banking application featuring AI assistance and 132 features. The launch event in Lagos highlights the bank's strategy to integrate lifestyle services with financial tools for customers.

FirstBank Nigeria Limited has officially launched an enhanced version of its mobile banking application, known as LIT, featuring artificial intelligence -powered assistance and expanded self-service capabilities. The unveiling took place in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, marking a significant update to the bank's digital infrastructure. This release introduces a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline financial transactions and integrate lifestyle services directly into the banking experience for users across Nigeria.

Enhanced Features And Digital Integration

The updated LIT application now comprises 132 distinct features, allowing customers to perform a wide array of financial and lifestyle tasks on a single platform. Users can open accounts, transfer money, pay bills, purchase airtime and data, manage their finances, access credit, save, and invest without needing multiple applications. The platform also includes a mini-app center that provides access to lifestyle services, such as travel-related offerings, restaurant searches, and event bookings.

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Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, stated that the enhanced application was specifically designed to meet changing customer expectations. He emphasized that the bank aims to make banking services simpler, faster, more secure, and more accessible by integrating these tools into everyday activities. The goal is to reduce the need for physical branch visits or the use of separate applications for different transactions.

Customer-Centric Strategy And Campaign

Alongside the app launch, FirstBank introduced its nationwide, multi-channel Make It LIT campaign to promote the application and encourage wider adoption across the country. Alebiosu explained that the campaign is inspired by the bank's desire to make everyday banking activities easier, whether customers need to send money, pay bills, or access credit. The initiative focuses on encouraging customers to experience the convenience the platform offers in their daily lives.

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Abednego Ugwueke, Group Head of E-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, noted that the application was developed in response to the growing demand for banking services that can be accessed without visiting physical branches. He highlighted that modern customers expect banking to fit naturally into their daily routines, allowing them to manage cards, access credit, and perform transactions on their own terms from their preferred locations.

Operational Mechanics And Security Protocols

The enhanced app provides customers with greater control over routine banking activities, including account opening, profile management, card requests, and transaction security. Account opening can be completed within two to three minutes through a conversational interface that guides users through the process using an AI-powered virtual assistant. This feature streamlines the onboarding process, reducing the time and effort required to establish a new banking relationship with the institution.

Additional functionalities include the ability to check Bank Verification Numbers, update eligible profile information, manage security settings, and reset PINs. Customers can also request debit cards and track their processing and delivery status. The app supports biometric authentication for transactions, allows multiple transfers using a single PIN, and provides options to increase transaction limits after completing the required verification steps, ensuring both convenience and security for all users.