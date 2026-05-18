FirstBank and Visa Launch New Naira Debit Card to Enhance Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

FirstBank partners with Visa to introduce the Naira Visa Debit Card, providing affordable electronic payment solutions to support Nigeria's cashless economy.

FirstBank has officially introduced the Naira Visa Debit Card, a strategic initiative developed in collaboration with Visa to bring reliable and accessible electronic payment capabilities to a wider demographic of the Nigeria n population.

This new financial instrument is specifically engineered for everyday consumers who require a dependable method for managing their daily expenditures, whether for routine domestic purchases or international transactions. By leveraging Visa’s global payment network, the card is fully compatible with Point of Sale terminals, Automated Teller Machines, and various online platforms.

This launch is a significant step in reducing the friction typically associated with transitioning from cash-heavy transactions to digital payments, particularly within the sectors of retail, utility payments, and the rapidly growing landscape of digital commerce. The goal is to ensure that electronic payments are within reach for millions of Nigerians, providing them with a tool that is both affordable and widely accepted.

The introduction of this card aligns perfectly with the broader economic objectives of the Nigerian government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, which have both been driving the nation toward a more sustainable cashless economy. In recent years, successive directives from the central bank have encouraged the adoption of electronic payment channels to minimize the risks associated with cash handling and to increase the efficiency of the monetary system.

By offering a card that is both affordable and widely accepted, FirstBank is addressing a critical gap in the market, ensuring that citizens across various economic strata can participate in the digital economy. This initiative is not merely about convenience but about the fundamental empowerment of communities through greater financial inclusion, allowing underserved populations to access formal banking services and manage their finances with greater security and transparency.

According to Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive for eBusiness and Retail Products at FirstBank, the primary goal is to ensure that everyday transactions remain simple, secure, and rewarding for all users. He emphasized that the Naira Visa Debit Card is designed to streamline the lives of customers, whether they are paying for basic groceries, settling monthly utility bills, or engaging in online shopping.

From the perspective of Visa, Andrew Uaboi, the Vice President and Cluster Head for West Africa, highlighted that a robust payments ecosystem must be inclusive and functional for every segment of society. He noted that this new offering complements the existing portfolio of cards available at FirstBank, which already includes high-end premium lifestyle cards and credit options. By adding this accessible debit card, the bank ensures a comprehensive range of products that cater to cardholders at every income level.

The availability of the Naira Visa Debit Card across all FirstBank branches nationwide ensures that eligible account holders can easily obtain the tool needed to modernize their spending habits. As the Nigerian market continues to evolve, the synergy between traditional banking institutions and global payment giants like Visa will likely accelerate the pace of digital transformation.

The impact of such a rollout extends beyond individual convenience; it fosters a more transparent financial environment where transactions are traceable and the velocity of money is increased. This strategic expansion of the card portfolio demonstrates a commitment to serving the diverse needs of the Nigerian public, ensuring that no one is left behind in the shift toward a digitized financial future.

The combination of affordability and wide acceptance makes this card a vital tool for the average Nigerian striving for financial stability and efficiency in an increasingly digital world





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Naira Visa Debit Card Launch for FirstBankFirstBank Nigeria, in partnership with Visa, announces the launch of its Naira Visa Debit Card to make everyday transactions more accessible and reliable for millions of Nigerians. The card offers online platforms, ATMs, and POS terminals for seamless payment settlement.

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