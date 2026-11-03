Oluremi Tinubu Opens 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja as Nigeria Hosts Third Time

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu declared open the 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy Championship at IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, featuring female golfers from 20 African countries and launching a project to introduce 300 young girls to golf.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday declared open the 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) Championship in Abuja, describing Nigeria's selection as host for the third time as a vote of confidence in the country's sporting infrastructure and organisational capacity.

First Lady Opens AACT Championship In Abuja

Mrs Tinubu performed the ceremonial tee-off at the IBB International Golf and Country Club. She said the championship, featuring female golfers from 20 African countries, offered an opportunity to strengthen continental unity, promote women's participation in sports and showcase Nigerian hospitality. Speaking as Grand Patron of AACT 2026, she said: I am delighted and proud that Nigeria is hosting this prestigious championship for the third time.

Also read Oluremi Tinubu Opens 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja as Nigeria Hosts 20 Nations

This is a testament to the strong confidence the African golfing community places in our nation's capacity, unity, and sporting excellence. She commended the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) for initiating the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, designed to introduce 300 young girls to the sport across the six geopolitical zones.

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As a mother and advocate for women and girls, I commend the Ladies' Golf Association of Nigeria for the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, which will introduce 300 young girls to golf across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and open new opportunities for the next generation, she said. Mrs Tinubu described the initiative as a significant investment in the future of women's sports, adding that early exposure to golf would help young girls develop their talents and pursue sporting careers.

She noted that this effort is crucial for opening new opportunities for the next generation of athletes and fostering greater inclusivity in the game. According to a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said the championship's theme, Uniting Africa Through the Greens, underscored the power of sports to overcome cultural and geographical barriers.

Golf Theme Unites Africa Through Sisterhood

The theme reminds us that golf transcends borders and cultures, bringing us together in a celebration of sisterhood, excellence, and our shared African identity, she said. She urged the golfers to show discipline, integrity and sportsmanship, and reminded them that their achievements would inspire younger generations of African women. She said: Remarkable female golfers, you are an inspiration to the womenfolk. Play with passion, compete with integrity, and let sportsmanship guide every stroke.

She also invited the visiting athletes and officials to explore Nigeria's tourist attractions and cultural heritage. As you compete, may the best team win, and may our bond as one Africa grow even stronger, she added. LGAN President Dr Lami Onayi and Nigeria Golf Federation President Otunba Segun Runsewe earlier emphasised golf's role in promoting unity, inclusion and sporting excellence.

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They called for wider participation across gender and age groups, noting that Nigerian female golfers were increasingly establishing themselves as formidable competitors. The opening ceremony featured a ceremonial tee-off by the First Lady, other dignitaries and some young beneficiaries of the Girls in Golf Legacy Project. Both leaders described golf as a unifying sport that should be accessible to people of all genders and age groups.

Nigeria Reaffirms Status As Sporting Hub

By hosting the championship for the third time, Nigeria reaffirmed its status as a central hub for international sporting events on the continent. The event served not only as a competitive platform but also as a celebration of sisterhood and excellence within the African golfing community.