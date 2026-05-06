First Lady Tinubu Highlights Women's Role in Nigeria's Development at Empowerment Rally

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu underscored the strategic importance of women in Nigeria's development during a massive empowerment rally in Abuja. She praised the unity and resilience of Nigerian women, emphasizing their potential to drive national progress. The event, attended by women from across the country, also saw the presentation of a women's charter advocating for greater political inclusion and empowerment.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu emphasized the pivotal role women play in Nigeria's development during a 10-million rally and empowerment program organized by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Iman Suleiman, in Abuja.

The event, held at the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola National Stadium, brought together women from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, including governors' wives, female deputy governors, ministers, and heads of agencies. Mrs. Tinubu reflected on the legacy of Hajia Laila Dogonyaro, a renowned advocate for girl-child education and women's empowerment, highlighting the importance of unity among women.

She stated that women, who constitute over 50% of the population, are uniquely positioned to drive change and contribute significantly to the nation's future. The First Lady praised the Minister of Women Affairs for her empowerment initiatives, noting that empowered women make better decisions for their families and communities. She also underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes women's inclusion in governance, ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

Mrs. Tinubu thanked Nigerian women for their support and patience, promising to deliver the women's charter to the President. The charter, presented by the Minister of Women Affairs, symbolizes the collective aspirations and demands of Nigerian women for greater political inclusion, representation, and financial support. Hajia Suleiman remarked that Nigerian women have never received such attention from previous governments, expressing their unwavering support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

She emphasized the power of women's votes and their commitment to mobilizing support across states and zones to empower Nigerian women further





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Oluremi Tinubu Women Empowerment Nigeria Development Renewed Hope Agenda 2027 Elections

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