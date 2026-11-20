Oluremi Tinubu launches resumption of work at Nigeria's National Library, seeking N70 billion to complete the long-abandoned project while advocating for men's mental health on International Men's Day.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu officially flagged off the resumption of construction works at the National Library of Nigeria in Abuja, emphasizing the critical need for additional funding to complete the long-abandoned national monument.

National Library Funding Gap

The First Lady stated yesterday that the project requires an additional N70 billion to reach completion. She described the fundraising initiative as a vital mechanism to mobilize resources from wealthy Nigerians, women's groups, and other well-meaning individuals who share her vision of establishing a world-class national library.

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Tinubu explained that the fundraising appeal was launched in December 2025 to commemorate her 65th birthday. She expressed gratitude for the contributions received so far, describing the generosity of supporters as a crucial step toward realizing the project. However, she acknowledged that raising the outstanding funds would be challenging, recalling that mobilizing the initial amount required considerable effort and appeals to various individuals and organizations.

Call for Inclusive Contributions

During the flag-off ceremony, Mrs. Tinubu urged Nigerians to participate in the fundraising effort regardless of the amount. She told the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, that every contribution counts, even if it is just N10. Her goal is to provide every citizen with the opportunity to say, 'I contributed to the construction of the National Library,' thereby fostering a sense of national ownership over the landmark project.

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Key Dignitaries Attend Event

The official resumption ceremony was attended by several high-profile stakeholders, highlighting the government's commitment to the initiative. Present were Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Yousef Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hail; Emir of Argugu, Ahaji Samaila Muhammad Mera; Minister for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa'idu Ahmad; National Librarian, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi; Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; and the Chief Imam of National Mosque, Abuja, Prof. Muhammad Kabir Adam.

Advocating for Men's Mental Health

In a related development, Oluremi Tinubu called for greater attention to the physical and mental well-being of men and boys. She issued this message yesterday in commemoration of International Men's Day, which is observed annually on November 19. The theme for this year's edition is 'The Future Is Everyone,' emphasizing the critical roles men occupy as fathers, husbands, sons, mentors, and leaders.

Tinubu stressed the necessity of promoting responsible fatherhood, positive values, and mutual respect to build stronger families and communities. She noted that men's contributions to nurturing future generations and contributing to national development should be recognized and supported through meaningful progress in society.

Push for UN Recognition

The First Lady expressed support for growing calls to have International Men's Day formally recognized on the United Nations calendar. She described the contributions of men to society as invaluable and deserving of greater global appreciation. Tinubu maintained that meaningful progress could only be achieved through cooperation, mutual respect, and shared responsibilities between men and women.

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She urged families, communities, and relevant institutions to place greater emphasis on the physical and psychological welfare of men and boys. Tinubu concluded by wishing Nigerian men and their counterparts across the world a happy International Men's Day, reinforcing the message that when men and women support one another, they create a stronger foundation for future generations.

Sanitation and Public Health Focus

Additionally, Mrs. Tinubu called for greater commitment to improving sanitation facilities across Nigeria, particularly in homes, schools, markets, and other public places. She made these remarks in her message commemorating this year's edition of World Toilet Day, also observed annually on November 19.

The theme for World Toilet Day 2026 is 'Safe Toilets. Equal Futures.' Tinubu noted that promoting the well-being of men and boys, alongside encouraging positive attitudes and responsible conduct, is essential to achieving a balanced and progressive society. Her dual advocacy for the National Library and men's health issues underscores her comprehensive approach to national development and social cohesion.