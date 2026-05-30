First Lady Tinubu Canvasses Support for Ekiti Governor Oyebanji Ahead of June 20 Election, Announces N100m Grant for Women

Nigeria's First Lady Remi Tinubu visited Ekiti State to rally support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji's re-election, announcing a N100 million empowerment grant for 2,000 women and inaugurating an ICT centre at Ekiti State University.

Nigeria's First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Saturday visited Ekiti State to rally support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate for the upcoming June 20 governorship election.

Addressing a large gathering of women at the Ekiti Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, she urged residents to sustain their support for the Oyebanji administration and return him to office. She announced a N100 million empowerment grant aimed at 2,000 women, with each recipient receiving N50,000 to support and expand their small-scale businesses. The First Lady emphasized that the grant is not a loan but a boost to enhance entrepreneurship and household livelihoods.

She commended the women for their steadfast support and described Governor Oyebanji as a committed leader focused on welfare and development. The event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with women expressing gratitude for the gesture and pledging to vote for the governor.

In addition to the grant, Senator Tinubu inaugurated a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology Centre at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti. The centre was facilitated through her Renewed Hope Initiative and is part of efforts to expand digital learning opportunities and equip young Nigerians with relevant technological skills. The facility features modern computer labs, high-speed internet, and training rooms designed to host workshops and certifications.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, was present and urged women to continue backing APC-led administrations at state and federal levels, noting that targeted initiatives for women and vulnerable groups are yielding positive results. The wife of the governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, thanked the women for their unwavering support and appealed for a massive vote for her husband in the election, as well as for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential poll.

Governor Oyebanji expressed deep appreciation to the First Lady for her visit and numerous interventions in the state, describing her commitment to Nigerians as exemplary. He acknowledged the support of President Tinubu to his administration, stating that federal government interventions have significantly contributed to achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, job creation and social welfare. He assured that the people of Ekiti will reciprocate by backing both his re-election and the President's second-term ambition.

The event drew top government officials, party leaders, traditional rulers and APC supporters from across the state, underscoring the strong political alignment in the region. The First Lady also expressed confidence in President Tinubu's administration, saying the country is on a path of progress and will witness greater development if he secures a second term. She promised to return to Ekiti State to mobilise support for the 2027 presidential election.

The empowerment grant is part of broader efforts to uplift women economically and strengthen grassroots support for the APC. Many beneficiaries expressed joy, vowing to use the funds to grow their businesses and support the governor's re-election campaign. The ICT centre is expected to benefit over 5,000 students annually, providing them with digital skills essential for the modern economy.

The event at Ekiti State University also included a tour of the facility, with officials highlighting its potential to bridge the digital divide in the region. Political analysts see the First Lady's visit as a strategic move to consolidate APC's base in Ekiti, a state that has traditionally been a stronghold for the party. With the election just weeks away, the campaign is intensifying, and the governor's performance in key sectors is being highlighted as a reason for continuity





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