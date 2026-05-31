First Lady Tinubu Announces N100m Grant for Ekiti Women, Urges Support for Governor Oyebanji's Re-election

During a visit to Ado Ekiti, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu announced a N100 million empowerment grant for 2,000 women and inaugurated an ICT centre at Ekiti State University, while calling on residents to vote for Governor Biodi Oyebanji in the June 20 election and backing President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

The First Lady of Nigeria , Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urged residents of Ekiti State to sustain their support for the administration by voting for Governor Biodi Oyebanji in the June 20 governorship election.

She made this appeal during a visit to the Ekiti Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, where she addressed a gathering of women. As part of the engagement, she announced a N100 million empowerment grant targeting 2,000 women across the state. Each beneficiary will receive N50,000 to either start or expand small-scale businesses, a move aimed at strengthening household livelihoods and economic empowerment.

The First Lady emphasized that the grant is not a loan but a direct financial intervention to support women entrepreneurs. She thanked the women for their early arrival and steadfast support for Governor Oyebanji and his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji. She noted that the initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and reflects the federal government's commitment to inclusive development.

Senator Tinubu also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu's leadership, stating that the country is on a progressive path and that the President deserves a second term in office. She pledged to return to Ekiti in 2027 to mobilise support for the President's re-election bid. Earlier in the day, the First Lady inaugurated a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at Ekiti State University, also in Ado Ekiti.

The facility, facilitated through her Renewed Hope Initiative, is intended to expand digital learning and equip young Nigerians with relevant technological skills for the future. The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who spoke at the event, commended the initiative and urged women to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) at state and federal levels, noting that several women-focused programs are yielding positive outcomes.

Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, the wife of the governor, thanked the women of Ekiti for their unwavering support and appealed for a massive turnout to vote for her husband on June 20. She drew a parallel to the 2023 presidential election, where Ekiti was the first to declare results, expressing confidence that the state would deliver a similarly decisive victory for both Governor Oyebanji and President Tinubu in future elections.

Governor Oyebanji, who received the First Lady, expressed gratitude for her visit and the various interventions in the state. He described her dedication to public welfare as exemplary and acknowledged the crucial support of President Tinubu, which he said has been instrumental in achieving progress in healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, job creation, and social welfare. He assured that the people of Ekiti would reciprocate this support by backing his re-election and the President's second-term ambition.

The event was attended by top government officials, APC party leaders, women's groups, traditional rulers, and supporters from across the state, underscoring the political significance of the visit ahead of the governorship election. The substantive news focuses on political mobilization, women's empowerment, and digital education initiatives within the context of Ekiti State's upcoming election and the federal government's broader agenda.

It highlights the interplay between state and federal leadership, the role of the First Lady in championing social programs, and the strategic importance of Ekiti in national politics. The extraneous content, including repeated promotional advertisements about medical treatments, domain selling, and earning in US Dollars, has been ignored as it does not pertain to the core news event





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Ekiti Election First Lady Tinubu Women Empowerment Governor Oyebanji Renewed Hope Initiative APC Nigeria 2027 Re-Election ICT Centre N100m Grant

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