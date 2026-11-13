First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Mobilizes North-West Women For 2027 Re-election

Oluremi Tinubu urged North-West women to unify for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election during a Gusau rally, addressing security and grassroots mobilization.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, delivered a decisive call for unity and intensified political action among women and stakeholders in Nigeria's North-West region. Speaking on Friday in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, she outlined a strategic mandate for grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2027 general elections. This direct appeal was made to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and the continued dominance of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the federal presidency.

The gathering, identified as the North-West Women's Stakeholders' Mobilization and Mega Rally, served as a critical platform for aligning regional political forces. It brought together women leaders, political office holders, party stakeholders, and dedicated supporters from all seven states comprising the North-West geopolitical zone. The event was orchestrated by the APC to consolidate its foundational support base and ensure that women, recognized as a pivotal electoral demographic, are fully engaged in the upcoming political cycle.

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Strategic Mobilization Mechanisms

The core mechanism of this mobilization effort relies on transforming passive support into active, ward-level engagement. The Director-General of the Presidential Campaign, Abdu'aziz Abubakar, emphasized that the success of the 2027 campaign hinges on precise coordination and broad participation at the most local levels. He urged women leaders and political stakeholders to extend their influence beyond state capitals, focusing on ward, community, and local government areas where voter sentiment is most directly shaped.

This strategy is designed to create a robust network of political advocates who can communicate the administration's agenda directly to households. By targeting the grassroots, the APC aims to secure a decisive advantage in voter turnout and loyalty. The emphasis is on sustained engagement rather than sporadic rallies, ensuring that the message of unity and support for the APC remains consistent across all demographic and geographical segments of the region.

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Security Concerns and Government Response

A significant portion of the First Lady's address focused on the persistent security challenges plaguing the North-West. Oluremi Tinubu expressed deep sympathy for the families and communities in Zamfara and the broader region affected by banditry and other forms of insecurity. She acknowledged the disproportionate impact of these crises on women and children, highlighting the human cost of the unrest that has destabilized the area.

Despite these severe challenges, the First Lady assured attendees that the Federal Government remains committed to resolving these issues. She stated that the concerns of the North-West populace are of paramount importance to the administration and called for collective efforts to address the root causes of instability. Tinubu expressed confidence that sustained government interventions will eventually improve security conditions, thereby creating a conducive environment for economic opportunities and social development.

Stakeholder Unity and Electoral Outlook

The rally also featured strong endorsements from other high-profile political figures who reinforced the necessity of a united front. Nana Kashim Shettima, the wife of Vice President Nana Adamu Shettima, addressed the crowd, describing women as a critical force capable of determining electoral outcomes. She urged residents of Zamfara and neighboring North-West states to carry the message of unity and political participation into their communities, positioning support for President Tinubu and APC candidates as a civic duty.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, welcomed the dignitaries and framed the event as a vital opportunity to strengthen political engagement. He highlighted the indispensable role of women in grassroots mobilization, urging them to remain organized and committed to the party's objectives. Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, echoed these sentiments, describing women as a critical constituency and calling for strengthened grassroots structures to ensure the party's success in 2027.

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Economic Empowerment and Immediate Impact

Beyond political rhetoric, the event delivered tangible benefits to the local population through a major empowerment initiative. A key highlight of the rally was the distribution of empowerment materials to women and youths in Zamfara State. This direct intervention aimed to support beneficiaries, improve livelihoods, and promote economic participation at the grassroots level, linking political support with immediate economic relief.

These distributions serve as a practical demonstration of the administration's commitment to economic participation and poverty alleviation. By combining political mobilization with economic support, the APC seeks to solidify its base among those most affected by insecurity and economic hardship. The First Lady concluded her address by reaffirming that Nigeria is working toward the betterment of all citizens, promising a brighter future for the next generation through sustained political and economic efforts.