First Lady of Nigeria Challenges Nigerian Girls to Lead Digital Future

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has challenged Nigerian girls to lead the country's digital future in celebration of 2026 World Environment Day.

FILE: Oluremi Tinubu speaks at a function in New York on September 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images via AFP)First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has challenged Nigerian girls to lead the country’s digital future in celebration of 2026 World Environment Day .

She spoke at the dinner organised to award the winners of the 3rd edition of the National Girls in ICT competition by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy. According to a statement released by her SSA Media, Busola Kukoyi, on Friday, Oluremi urged the girls to remain curious, confident, and courageous. The annual event, observed worldwide, is aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging actions that safeguard natural resources for present and future generations.

"I am glad to learn that this year’s edition of the National Girls in ICT programme engaged over 3,700 girls across the six geopolitical zones of the country through competitions, boot camps, mentorship sessions, and innovation challenges," she said. "From this pool of talent, 111 girls emerged as regional winners, from which we now have six finalist teams, who are all here tonight.

" "From smart fish pond monitoring systems and AI‑powered farm protection, to platforms supporting deaf patients and children with autism, these projects highlight the programme’s success in nurturing digital skills, creativity, leadership, and problem‑solving capabilities among young girls. I am very proud of your achievements and congratulate you all.

" "This programme is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places youth empowerment, digital innovation, education, economic inclusion, and human capital development at the centre of national transformation. "First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu (middle) with winners of the 3rd Edition of the National Girls in ICT during the Award Dinner held at the State House, Abuja on Friday, 6th June 2026The First Lady applauded the launch of Code Clubs, which she said will further strengthen digital learning and innovation within schools and communities.

"This is a strategic investment in the future of Nigeria and a reflection of Mr. President’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and tech leaders. " "Remain curious, confident, and courageous. Never underestimate your inquisitiveness, which is basically the power of your ideas. Let this programme remind you that your dreams are valid, your potential is limitless, and the future of innovation can proudly bear your imprint.

"Special Education Centre, Bauchi, emerged as the overall winner of the National Girls in ICT Programme for a project titled "Hands That Speak. " The team beat five regional finalists with solutions that blend assistive technology and inclusive design, underscoring the competition’s focus on practical, community‑centred innovations. Prizes for the six finalist teams included one‑million‑naira cheques, high‑performance laptops, and mentorship packages.

The top six placings were: Special Education Centre, Bauchi (1st); Federal Government Girls’ College, Cross River (2nd); Resonance Science School, Abia (3rd); Sweet Heaven High School, Kano (4th); Government Science Secondary School, Abuja (5th); and Kidvarc High School, Osun (6th). First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, having a conversation with some of the participants and winners of the 3rd Edition of the National Girls in ICT during the Award Dinner held at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, 6th June 2026.

The evening celebrated projects that tackle real‑world problems — from AI‑powered farm protection and smart fish‑pond monitoring to platforms supporting deaf patients and children with autism — and highlighted the organisers’ aim to turn young innovators into problem solvers for Nigeria’s communities. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, earlier situated the competition within a sweeping national digital agenda, insisting that talent — not natural resources — will determine future competitiveness.

"Tonight has reminded us of something very important: talent is everywhere in Nigeria, and opportunity must be provided everywhere too. " "The future we’re stepping into is one where countries will compete mainly for talent. Nigeria’s greatest resource is not beneath our soil. It is the creativity, intelligence, and ambition of our young people.

That is why Girls in ICT is so important.

" The Minister outlined the administration’s flagship initiatives: Project BRIDGE to expand digital infrastructure; the Universal Service Provision Fund to extend connectivity to underserved communities; the Three Million Technical Talent programme to scale technical skills; and a National AI Strategy and research agenda to prepare Nigeria for emerging technologie





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Nigerian Girls Digital Future Innovation Leadership Problem-Solving Capabilities Talent Youth Empowerment World Environment Day

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First Lady Urges Nigerian Girls to Embrace Curiosity, Confidence in Tech InnovationAt the National Girls in ICT Competition 2026 dinner in Abuja, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu encouraged Nigerian girls to remain curious, confident, and courageous, urging them to use technology to solve societal challenges. Special Education Centre, Bauchi, won the competition with its assistive technology project "Hands That Speak" among six regional finalists. Awards included N1 million, laptops, and mentorship as part of a long-term talent investment.

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