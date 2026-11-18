First Lady Oluremi Tinubu calls on parents, educators, the media and law enforcement to intensify efforts against child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence, stressing that every child deserves a childhood free from fear.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called on parents, educators, the media and law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to protect children from sexual exploitation, abuse and violence.

She stressed that safeguarding children from all forms of abuse remains a collective responsibility requiring sustained vigilance, commitment and cooperation from all segments of society. The First Lady made the call on Wednesday in a message commemorating the 2026 World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence, observed annually on November 18.

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First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Calls For Safe Childhood

According to her, every child deserves to grow up in a safe and secure environment, free from fear, while survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation must be treated with dignity, compassion and understanding. She said the occasion should serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility of individuals, families and institutions to safeguard the well-being and rights of children. She noted that protecting children must remain a continuous responsibility, requiring vigilance, commitment and coordinated action from all stakeholders.

In her message, she reaffirmed the collective duty to ensure the well-being of every child. She urged parents, teachers, media practitioners and security agencies to stay alert to threats to children's safety and show unwavering commitment to protecting them. She stated: I call upon parents, educators, the media, and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and committed. We must protect our children at all times.

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The First Lady also emphasised the importance of providing emotional and social support to survivors of sexual violence. She said children who have experienced abuse deserve empathy and assistance rather than stigmatisation, and that those who have suffered abuse deserve respect, care and support. She declared: Every child deserves a childhood free from fear, and every survivor deserves our respect, compassion and support.

UN World Day For Prevention Of Child Abuse Established

She concluded her message with prayers for the safety and well-being of Nigerian children, saying: May God protect all our children. The World Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/77/8, adopted on November 7, 2022. It is observed annually to raise awareness, strengthen preventive measures and promote the healing, dignity and rights of victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The global observance also underscores the need to eliminate sexual abuse and exploitation in both physical and digital environments, ensure access to justice for survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. It further calls for an end to the stigma surrounding sexual abuse and improved access to rehabilitation, healthcare and psychosocial support for affected children.