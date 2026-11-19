First Lady Oluremi Tinubu calls for greater attention to men's physical and mental well-being and endorses recognising International Men's Day on the UN calendar.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for greater attention to the physical and mental well-being of men and boys, stressing the need to promote responsible fatherhood, positive values and mutual respect in building stronger families and communities.

She made the call in her message on Thursday commemorating the 2026 International Men's Day, celebrated annually on November 19, with the theme, The Future Is Everyone. Mrs Tinubu also expressed support for growing calls to have International Men's Day formally recognised on the United Nations calendar. She described men's contributions to society as invaluable and deserving greater appreciation. She emphasised that men occupy critical positions in the family and society as fathers, husbands, sons, mentors and leaders.

Also read Oluremi Tinubu Urges Collective Action to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation

Roles Of Men In Society

Their roles in nurturing future generations and contributing to national development should be recognised and supported, she said. According to her, promoting the well-being of men and boys, alongside encouraging positive attitudes and responsible conduct, is essential to achieving a balanced and progressive society. She urged families, communities and relevant institutions to place greater emphasis on the physical and psychological welfare of men and boys, while encouraging values that strengthen family relationships and social cohesion.

In her message, the First Lady said, Today, as we commemorate International Men's Day 2026 with the theme The Future Is Everyone, we recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of men to our families, communities and nation. She added, Men play important roles as fathers, husbands, sons, mentors and leaders. We must continue to encourage positive values, responsible fatherhood, mutual respect and greater attention to the physical and mental well-being of men and boys.

Advertisement

Mrs Tinubu further endorsed the campaign to include International Men's Day in the United Nations calendar, underscoring the importance of giving greater global recognition to issues affecting men and boys. She maintained that meaningful progress in society could be achieved only through cooperation, mutual respect, and shared responsibilities between men and women. She said, I welcome the call for International Men's Day to be formally recognised on the United Nations calendar.

Observance Of International Men's Day

When men and women support, respect and empower one another, we create a stronger foundation for our children and future generations. The First Lady wished Nigerian men and their counterparts worldwide a happy International Men's Day. International Men's Day is observed annually on November 19 to celebrate the positive contributions of men and boys to their families, communities and society. It also draws attention to issues such as men's health, responsible fatherhood, positive role models and gender relations.