First HoldCo Plc Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Demonstrating Resilience and Growth

First HoldCo Plc announces its unaudited Q1 2026 financial results, showcasing a 26.8% increase in gross earnings and a 72.2% rise in profit before tax. The Group attributes its success to strategic de-risking, digital transformation, and robust governance, positioning itself for sustained growth in Nigeria’s financial sector.

First HoldCo Plc. has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, marking a robust start to the year with significant growth across key performance indicators.

The Group reported a 26.8% year-on-year increase in gross earnings, reaching ₦942.0 billion, while profit before tax surged by 72.2% to ₦321.1 billion, positioning FirstHoldCo among the top performers in Nigeria’s banking sector. This strong performance follows strategic measures implemented in 2025 to de-risk the balance sheet, including provisions for impaired and non-performing loans, which have bolstered the Group’s financial stability and earnings quality.

The results highlight the resilience of FirstHoldCo’s business model, which is designed to thrive in volatile markets while delivering consistent value to shareholders. The Group’s focus on revenue enhancement, operational efficiency, governance, and risk management has been instrumental in achieving these outcomes.

Additionally, non-interest income streams have contributed significantly to a more diversified earnings profile, supported by advancements in digital transformation and financial inclusion initiatives. The company also demonstrated leadership in resolving legacy delinquent borrower exposures, with ₦19 billion in recoveries recorded in Q1 2026, further strengthening asset quality and capital position. Looking ahead, FirstHoldCo remains confident in its ability to sustain growth, leverage emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s financial services sector, and deliver superior returns to shareholders in 2026 and beyond.

Key financial highlights include a 21.3% year-on-year increase in net interest income to ₦432.3 billion, a 21.2% rise in operating expenses to ₦292.7 billion, and a 56.7% jump in profit after tax to ₦236.7 billion. Customer loans and advances grew by 5.3% year-to-date to ₦9.4 trillion, while gross earnings from non-core segments rose by 36.9% to ₦22.9 billion.

FirstHoldCo, formerly FBN Holdings Plc, operates as a diversified financial services group with subsidiaries in commercial banking, investment banking, asset management, and insurance brokerage across 10 countries, including Nigeria, the UK, France, China, and several West African nations. The Group’s commitment to balance sheet strength, prudent risk management, and corporate governance underscores its position as a leader in Nigeria’s financial landscape





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

First Holdco Plc Q1 2026 Financial Results Nigerian Banking Sector Gross Earnings Profit Before Tax

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian artist Omofemi’s portrait of Prince William draws global attention [PHOTOS]The painting, commissioned by the British lifestyle magazine Tatler, will feature on its June 2026 cover.

Read more »

Lagos govt to begin paid on-street parking in 2026 to tackle gridlockAn official disclosed this during a stakeholder engagement with the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Area, Akeem Dauda, and his management team.

Read more »

50 designers, industry leaders set for 2026 Epic Fashion WeekThe event is scheduled to be held from 22 to 24 May at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos.

Read more »

APC Ijesa South Council Backs Bola Oyebamiji for 2026 Osun GovernorshipThe APC Ijesa South Campaign Council has expressed confidence in candidate Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji for the 2026 Osun State governorship election, vowing to prevent the irregularities seen in 2022 and restore good governance to the state.

Read more »