Bayelsa to host Employment and Enterprise Forum on December 8 ahead of trust fund launch

First Daily and the Bayelsa State Government will host the Bayelsa Employment and Enterprise Forum on December 8, 2026, in Yenagoa to prepare residents for the launch of the Bayelsa Employment and Enterprise Trust Fund.

The Bayelsa State Government and First Daily will host the Bayelsa Employment and Enterprise Forum (BEEF) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at the Chief D.S.

BEEF Forum Launches Bayelsa Employment Trust Fund

P. Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the state capital. The forum is a forerunner to the official launch of the Bayelsa Employment and Enterprise Trust Fund. It is designed to sensitise the public and prepare residents to take advantage of the fund when it is launched. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Publisher of First Daily, said the organisation decided to host the forum because of worsening economic hardship across Nigeria, which he said also hit Bayelsa like other states.

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"More than 70 percent of our people live below the poverty line, and multidimensional poverty affects an estimated 1.2 million of our citizens. A larger share of those affected are youths and women in rural communities," he said.

"As a Bayelsan myself, I feel deeply obligated to do something. Beyond the usual tokenism of government poverty alleviation programmes, we are partnering with the Bayelsa State Government to put in place a structured and sustainable system.

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"This system enables people to fend off poverty by creating jobs, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and providing microfinance and microcredit so individuals can generate independent income. " Governor Douye Diri has made a firm commitment to work with private sector partners to provide matching funds for the proposed Bayelsa Employment and Enterprise Trust Fund. The fund will provide financial support, grants, loans and capacity-building programmes.

Trust Fund Aims to Boost MSME Growth and Jobs

It aims to help entrepreneurs, startups, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state grow and create jobs. Its objectives include reducing unemployment and tackling poverty. It also seeks to equip all demographics, especially youth and women entrepreneurs, with the tools, resources and affordable financing needed to grow and scale their businesses. Another goal is promoting digital and financial inclusion.

Organisers expect between 500 and 1,000 young Bayelsans from different sectors to attend the forum. Participants will listen to and interact with business leaders, established entrepreneurs, mentors and financial experts. The forum will also focus on reducing unemployment and poverty, supporting youth and women entrepreneurs, providing mentorship, promoting digital and financial inclusion, and improving access to markets. Iworiso-Markson described the trust fund as the most sustainable and effective means of addressing the state's economic challenges.

Diri Government Committed to Sustainable Economic Legacy

He explained that once fully operational, it would be one of the most enduring legacies of the Diri-led Prosperity Government.

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"A big kudos to His Excellency for firmly committing to this initiative, which will significantly reduce poverty in the state and make Bayelsa the economic hub of the Niger Delta region," he said. "We hope that in the next five to ten years, with the support of the Trust Fund, the state will transition from a rent-seeking economy, where politicians and militants are the only billionaires, to a productive economy with the bulk of its billionaires drawn from the private sector," he added.