First City Monument Bank Appoints Bismarck Rewane as Non-Executive Director and Chairman

First City Monument Bank Limited has appointed Bismarck Rewane as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of its Board of Directors following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria. The appointment brings one of Nigeria's leading economists to the board of the lender as it seeks to strengthen its governance and strategic leadership.

First City Monument Bank Limited has appointed Bismarck Rewane as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of its Board of Directors following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The appointment brings one of Nigeria's leading economists to the board of the lender as it seeks to strengthen its governance and strategic leadership. Rewane has more than 40 years of experience spanning macroeconomic research, investment banking, and strategic management. He is the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, a financial advisory and economic research firm.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Economic Society, Rewane previously held leadership positions at International Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited and First National Bank of Chicago. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in Economics and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria as well as an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Bankers of England and Wales.

His boardroom experience includes serving on the boards of several companies, including Guinness Nigeria Plc, British American Tobacco, Henkel Nigeria Limited, Top Feeds Nigeria Limited, and Africa Infrastructure Plus Partners. Rewane also served as a member of the Presidential Steering Committee for the Resolution of the Global Economic Crisis.

In addition, he has completed executive management programmes at institutions including the Oxford International Capital Markets Programme, the Euromoney Institute of Finance, and IMD Lausanne, Switzerland. The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank welcomed Rewane and expressed confidence that his experience would support the bank's growth objectives.

The bank is confident that his expertise in macroeconomics, corporate governance, and strategic management, together with the Bank's stronger capital base, will strengthen its leadership and help drive the next phase of growth while continuing to deliver value to stakeholders





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First City Monument Bank Limited Bismarck Rewane Non-Executive Director Chairman Central Bank Of Nigeria Macroeconomic Research Investment Banking Strategic Management Financial Derivatives Company Limited Guinness Nigeria Plc British American Tobacco Henkel Nigeria Limited Top Feeds Nigeria Limited Africa Infrastructure Plus Partners Presidential Steering Committee For The Resolu Oxford International Capital Markets Programme Euromoney Institute Of Finance IMD Lausanne Switzerland

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