First batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrives in Lagos

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks has arrived in Lagos. A total of 268 returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday.

The first batch of Nigeria ns evacuated from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks has arrived in Lagos. A total of 268 returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday.

The evacuation flight, originally scheduled to depart on Monday, was delayed due to documentation and processing issues. The latest repatriation exercise follows growing concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa. The Federal Government had said more than 1,000 Nigerians have indicated their willingness to leave South Africa and return home. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, had earlier disclosed that the number of Nigerians requesting repatriation was steadily increasing.

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa commenced the screening and documentation of intending returnees. The arrival of the first batch marks the beginning of a broader effort to assist Nigerians affected by the unrest and ensure their safe return home





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Nigeria South Africa Xenophobic Attacks Evacuation Repatriation Federal Government Minister Of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu Nigerian Mission In South Africa Screening And Documentation Of Intending Retur Arrival Of The First Batch Broader Effort To Assist Nigerians Affected By Safe Return Home

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