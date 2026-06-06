First Batch of Kwara Pilgrims Arrive in Ilorin Sunday

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims from the state who participated in the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that the first batch of pilgrims from the state who participated in the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia will arrive at the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, on Sunday.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, said arrangements had been concluded to receive the first set of returnees. A total of 560 pilgrims will be transported by MaxAir and are expected to land at the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, tomorrow, Sunday, June 7, 2026. The return of pilgrims had been scheduled in batches to ensure a smooth and coordinated operation.

The second batch of pilgrims will arrive on Tuesday, while the third batch is scheduled to return on Friday, and the last batch is expected to arrive on Sunday, June 14, 2026. All pilgrims from Kwara State were in good health and high spirits following the completion of the religious exercise in the holy land. The Chairman of the board, Professor Mashood Mahmud-Jimba, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support towards the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

Adequate measures had been put in place to ensure a seamless reception process upon their arrival in Ilorin. The Chairman assured relatives, friends, and well-wishers of the pilgrims that they would be well taken care of upon their arrival in Ilorin





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Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Hajj Exercise Saudi Arabia Pilgrims Arrival

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