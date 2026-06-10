First Batch of 270 Nigerians to Evacuate from South Africa Arrives Thursday

The Federal Government has confirmed that the first batch of at least 270 Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa will arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning aboard an Air Peace flight, with full government funding and reception services.

The Federal Government has confirmed that the first batch of at least 270 Nigeria ns fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa will arrive in Lagos on Thursday morning.

The evacuees are scheduled to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport aboard an Air Peace aircraft departing Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa. According to the ministry, the arrival is expected at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The repatriation exercise is fully funded by the Nigerian government, which has also made arrangements for the reception of the returnees upon arrival. Upon landing, the evacuees will undergo documentation and profiling procedures before being reunited with their families. The ministry stated that appropriate assistance and support would be provided to ensure a smooth transition. The repatriation was initially scheduled to begin on Monday but was postponed due to unforeseen logistical considerations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, explained that additional time was needed to conclude documentation and screening processes in collaboration with South African authorities. She noted that over 1,000 Nigerians in South Africa had participated in the screening, with the number of those seeking repatriation continuing to rise. The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria revealed that discussions with South African authorities resulted in concessions for some Nigerians facing immigration-related issues.

The mission negotiated waivers with host authorities to allow individuals with immigration-related offences to depart through the repatriation programme instead of being detained. The evacuation operation is being coordinated by the National Emergency Management Agency alongside other relevant government agencies. The repatriation follows growing concerns over attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, prompting Nigerian authorities to facilitate the voluntary return of citizens who wish to leave.

The Federal Government has repeatedly assured Nigerians residing in South Africa of its commitment to their safety and welfare while continuing diplomatic engagements aimed at addressing the situation. This evacuation marks a significant step in the government's response to the xenophobic violence that has affected many African immigrants in South Africa. The attacks have raised tensions between the two nations, with Nigeria summoning the South African ambassador and demanding measures to protect its citizens.

The Nigerian government has emphasized that the repatriation is voluntary and that those who choose to stay will receive consular support. The Air Peace airline has a history of assisting with evacuations, having previously flown Nigerians back from other crisis zones. As the first batch arrives, authorities expect more flights in the coming days to accommodate all registered returnees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation and urges all Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and follow official guidance





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