First Bank and Federal Ministry Launch Affordable Mortgage Scheme at 9.75% Interest

First Bank partners with Federal Ministry of Housing to offer Nigerians affordable mortgage financing at 9.75% interest rate, with loans up to ₦100 million, making home ownership accessible.

First Bank of Nigeria , the country's premier financial institution, has teamed up with the Federal Ministry of Housing to launch a groundbreaking mortgage financing scheme designed to make home ownership more attainable for Nigeria ns.

This initiative offers eligible citizens access to government-backed mortgage loans at a competitive interest rate of 9.75% per annum, with funding of up to ₦100 million per applicant. The programme is a direct response to the persistent housing deficit in Nigeria, where many families struggle to afford homes due to high property prices and limited financing options.

By providing a more affordable and structured pathway, First Bank and the Ministry aim to transform the dream of home ownership into a practical reality for a broader segment of the population. Home ownership remains a key aspiration for millions of Nigerians, yet rising construction costs, inflation, and challenging credit conditions have made it elusive. This partnership addresses these barriers by offering single-digit interest rates-a rarity in the Nigerian lending landscape-and extending loan tenures to reduce monthly repayment burdens.

The scheme is part of the Federal Government's broader agenda to stimulate the housing sector, create jobs, and improve living standards. First Bank's extensive branch network and digital platforms will facilitate seamless application and disbursement, ensuring that both urban and rural residents can benefit.

Additionally, the programme targets not only salary earners but also self-employed individuals and diaspora Nigerians, broadening its reach. To qualify, applicants must meet standard credit assessment criteria and provide necessary documentation such as proof of income, property details, and identification. The loan can be used for purchasing completed homes, building on owned land, or renovating existing properties. Interested Nigerians can visit First Bank's dedicated mortgage portal to access application forms, calculate potential loan amounts, and track their progress.

The initiative is expected to catalyze growth in the real estate sector, reduce the national housing deficit, and contribute to economic development. With this collaboration, First Bank reaffirms its commitment to empowering Nigerians through innovative financial solutions that address critical needs like shelter, which is fundamental to human dignity and societal progress





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mortgage First Bank Housing Finance Nigeria Home Ownership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Party Affirms Philip Agbese as Candidate for 2027 Elections in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal ConstituencyPhilip Agbese, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has emerged as the Labour Party candidate for the 2027 general elections following a direct primary election that recorded 52,000 votes across the constituency. The affirmation occurred after party congresses across the 35 council wards, with the National Returning Officer describing the process as peaceful, transparent, and credible. Agbese, who recently defected from the APC, also serves as Deputy Spokesperson of the House and has been strengthening the party's structures in Benue State. Other candidates affirmed include Samuel Onuh for Benue South Senatorial District and Dr Mathias Byuan for governorship.

Read more »

Federal Delegation Visits Oyo Communities After Pupil Abduction, Tinubu Approves 1,000 Forest GuardsA high-powered federal government delegation visited Esiele and Yawota communities in Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers. The delegation conveyed President Bola Tinubu's concern and announced measures including recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and consideration of a military base.

Read more »

Federal Workers Forum threatens indefinite nationwide strike over insecurity and wage grievancesThe Federal Workers Forum announced plans for an indefinite strike, accusing the federal government of exploiting staff, failing to ensure safety, and reneging on promised wage increases and allowances. The forum criticized the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress for lack of leadership, rejected a proposed N100,000 minimum wage as insufficient, and demanded payment of arrears, a living wage, and cost‑of‑living allowances amid rising insecurity in the country.

Read more »

Federal Delegation Visits...A comprehensive overview of...

Read more »