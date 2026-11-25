Ibadan fire services rescued a security guard from a diesel tank at a telecom base station in Apata on Tuesday. Chief Fire Superintendent Adesina led the operation after the man was found attempting to siphon fuel.

Firefighters in Ibadan successfully rescued a 45-year-old security guard who was trapped inside a diesel storage tank at a telecommunications base station. The dramatic operation took place in the Odo-Ona area of Apata, Ibadan, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The rescue mission was triggered after emergency personnel received a distress call from a local resident who witnessed the incident.

Emergency Response and Rescue Mechanism

The Ibadan Fire Service received the initial distress report at 10:59 a.m. The call was placed by a witness named Seun Aribikola, who alerted authorities that a man was trapped inside the tank. Upon arrival at the mast site, identified as IB037, the fire team discovered the security guard enclosed within the diesel container. Chief Fire Superintendent Adesina led the specialized rescue squad that deployed immediately to the scene to execute the extraction.

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The rescue team utilized specific safety protocols and technical rescue knots to safely retrieve the victim from the confined space. The operation concluded efficiently, with the fire appliance returning to the station at 11:24 a.m. The agency confirmed that the vehicle remained on operational standby following the successful rescue, ensuring immediate availability for any subsequent emergencies in the region.

Alleged Siphoning and Police Handover

According to the official statement released by the fire agency, the security guard had allegedly attempted to siphon the diesel fuel from the tank. This unauthorized activity resulted in the guard becoming trapped inside the equipment at the telecommunications site. Once the fire personnel secured the man and ensured his physical safety, they transferred custody of the individual to law enforcement officers.

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The handover was conducted by a team of police officers led by CSP Andrew from the Apata Divisional Police Headquarters. The transition of the suspect to the police indicates that formal investigations and potential legal proceedings regarding the alleged theft attempt and safety violations will follow. The security guard remains in police custody as authorities gather further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Public Safety Warnings from Leadership

Dr Moroof Akinwande, the Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform and Chairman of the agency, issued a stern warning regarding the dangers of such activities. He urged members of the public to avoid engaging in actions that could endanger their lives, emphasizing the critical message that life has no duplicate. His statement serves as a direct response to the risks associated with tampering with industrial fuel storage systems without proper training or equipment.

Dr Akinwande also directed building owners and occupants to install appropriate first-aid firefighting equipment at their premises. He argued that having such tools enables occupants to tackle fire outbreaks at their early stages, potentially preventing loss of life and property. This recommendation aligns with broader safety standards aimed at mitigating risks in both residential and commercial environments across Ibadan.

Procedures for Emergency Reporting

The agency reiterated the importance of prompt reporting during emergencies to ensure rapid response times. Dr Akinwande specifically urged residents to provide accurate location details when calling for help. Precise information allows emergency services to navigate to the site more efficiently, reducing the time victims spend in hazardous situations. This protocol was evident in the quick resolution of the Ibadan incident, where the clear description provided by Seun Aribikola facilitated the swift deployment of Chief Fire Superintendent Adesina's team.