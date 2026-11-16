A fire that began while a tanker discharged diesel at an NNPC filling station in Alimosho, Lagos, destroyed seven classrooms, a DAF truck, a Toyota Camry and three dispensing pumps, with no casualties recorded. LASEMA also responded to an overturned petrol tanker in Epe and a broken-down tipper at Ladipo.

A fire outbreak at an NNPC filling station along Command-Ekoro Road in Alimosho, Lagos State, destroyed seven classrooms, a DAF truck, a Toyota Camry and three fuel dispensing pumps, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said.

Fire Originates From Diesel Discharging Tanker

The Toyota Camry bore registration number EKY 430 JS. Electrical appliances inside the affected classrooms were also destroyed. LASEMA disclosed the incident in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Monday. Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire started from a tanker while it was discharging diesel at the filling station, before spreading to the station's dispensing pumps and the adjoining St. Lawrence Greater Height School.

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Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency's Igando-based Beta Team was deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call. On arrival, responders discovered that fire had engulfed the NNPC filling station and had also spread to the adjoining St. Lawrence Greater Height School. He said the fire posed a serious threat because of the filling station's location within a densely populated community. Its proximity to a school and the possibility of an explosion could have resulted in multiple casualties, he added.

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Residents were jittery that the inferno could lead to a major disaster in the densely populated area. Oke-Osanyintolu said no casualty was recorded in the incident. To the glory of God and the dedication of the responders, no casualty was recorded, he stated. The Government, however, acknowledges with deep sympathy the material losses recorded, he added.

He also expressed sympathy with the management of the filling station, the school, parents and the owner of the affected vehicle over their losses. The combined efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Ambulance Service, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and police officers from the Ile-Iwe Division led to the successful extinguishing of the fire, Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Tanker Overturns On Epe Expressway After Overtaking

Meanwhile, the agency responded to two other emergencies in different parts of the state on the same day. At Alaro City along the Epe Expressway, a tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit overturned after its driver reportedly lost control while attempting to avoid a Dangote truck overtaking it at close range. The tanker had registration number AKD-387YK. Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA's Whales Team responded to the overturned tanker.

The driver allegedly lost control after the Dangote truck travelling at high speed attempted to overtake it at close range, causing the tanker to veer into a gutter. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from Okeoso Station had already deployed foam around the overturned tanker before LASEMA arrived, helping to prevent a possible fire outbreak. No casualty was recorded in the Epe incident.

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Responders successfully transferred the petrol to an empty tanker, recovered the overturned vehicle from the gutter with the assistance of a private tow truck and moved it to a layby. In a separate incident, a Mack tipper broke down at Ladipo Bus Stop, inward Ikeja, following a mechanical fault involving its shaft, obstructing vehicular movement. Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency's Beta Eagle Team at Cappa responded to the broken-down vehicle.

Broken Mack Tipper Recovered From Ladipo Bus Stop

The Response Team, alongside the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, diverted oncoming vehicles to prevent secondary accidents, while the Agency's heavy-duty equipment, Super Metro, was deployed for recovery. The broken-down tipper was successfully recovered off the road and parked at a layby, thereby ensuring free vehicular movement, and the operation was concluded with the Response Team and equipment returning to base in good condition, he stated. No casualty was recorded.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the three operations demonstrated the agency's readiness to respond to emergencies across the state, stressing that prompt intervention, coordination and professionalism were critical to protecting lives and property. He appealed to filling station operators and tanker drivers to observe safety procedures, particularly during the discharge of petroleum products. He also called on motorists to maintain their vehicles, avoid speeding and refrain from dangerous overtaking.

The Lagos State Government uses this moment to appeal passionately to filling station operators, tanker drivers and motorists to adhere strictly to safety protocols, remain vigilant at all times, ensure regular maintenance of vehicles and avoid speeding and dangerous overtaking, he added. He advised school owners and managers to keep emergency access routes clear and cooperate with emergency responders whenever incidents occur.