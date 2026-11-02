Kano timber market fire destroys 110 shops, no casualties reported

An early-morning fire at Kofar Ruwa Timber Market in Kano destroyed 75 permanent buildings and 35 temporary structures. The Kano State Fire Service confirmed no casualties and said the cause and losses are still unknown.

An early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed 110 shops at Kofar Ruwa Timber Market in Kano metropolis. The Kano State Fire Service confirmed that the inferno razed 75 permanent buildings and 35 temporary structures.

No casualties were recorded, but traders suffered losses running into millions of naira. The fire broke out at about 7:39 a.m. on the weekend. The Kano State Fire Service received a distress call from a timber dealer identified as Alhaji Abba. Firefighters from various stations across the Kano metropolis were immediately deployed to the scene.

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Firefighters Brings Inferno Under Control

The service's Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Isah Jafaru, confirmed the incident in a statement. He said that upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the flames had spread to several sections of the market. The fire caused extensive damage to properties. Jafaru said the firefighters eventually brought the inferno under control.

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This prevented it from spreading to other sections of the market and causing further destruction. By the grace of Almighty Allah, our team successfully brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to other sections, he said. The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, urged traders and business owners to be more vigilant. He called on them to adopt fire-prevention measures, especially as the harmattan season sets in.

Dry and windy weather conditions during harmattan can increase the risk of fire outbreaks. As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire and the total financial losses suffered by affected traders had yet to be established. The estimated value of property destroyed is also yet to be ascertained. The Kofar Ruwa fire is the latest in a series of market fires recorded in Kano this year.

Harmattan Season Increases Fire Risks

This has raised fresh concerns over safety measures in commercial centres. Traders and business owners have been urged to remain cautious to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Kano State Fire Service spokesperson, Kabiru Isah Jafaru, said the agency received the distress call and promptly responded. The fire was reported to have started at approximately 7:39 a.m. on Saturday, 31st October 2026.

The service deployed firefighters from multiple stations across the metropolis. Upon arrival, the firefighters found that the flames had already spread to several sections of the market. They worked to bring the inferno under control and succeeded in preventing it from spreading further. A total of 75 permanent buildings and 35 temporary structures were affected by the fire.

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The agency's spokesperson urged traders and business owners to remain vigilant and adopt appropriate fire-safety measures. He particularly warned that extra caution was necessary, especially during the harmattan season. Dry and windy weather conditions could increase the risk of fire outbreaks. The cause of the fire and the total financial losses suffered by affected traders had yet to be established.

Latest Market Fire Raises Safety Concerns

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed that no casualties were recorded. The incident has left traders counting their losses, which run into millions of naira. The Kofar Ruwa Timber Market fire is the latest in a series of market fires recorded in Kano this year. This has raised fresh concerns over safety measures in commercial centres.

The Director of the Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, urged traders and business owners to be more vigilant and adopt fire-prevention measures. He emphasized that the harmattan season brings dry conditions that heighten fire risks. The service continues to monitor the situation and has called for increased safety awareness. The fire was brought under control by the grace of Almighty Allah, according to the statement.