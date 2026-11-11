Fire Destroys Eight Rooms in Ilorin Traditional Chief's Compound

A fire outbreak destroyed eight rooms and threatened 20 shops at a traditional chief's residence in Ilorin, Kwara State, with the Kwara State Fire Service blaming a possible power surge and combustible rubber materials.

A fire outbreak in the early hours of Wednesday destroyed eight rooms at the residence of a traditional chief in Alangua Compound, opposite Kulende Market, Sango area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The affected building comprises 10 rooms and 20 shops. The Kwara State Fire Service said its firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the remaining two rooms and the 20 shops through swift intervention. The fire was reported to have engulfed the building by the time firefighters were contacted. The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

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Firefighters Arrive, Contain Spread After Late Call

He said the service received a distress call at 05:16hrs and firefighters arrived at the scene at 05:32hrs. Adekunle said the fire affected eight rooms, while adjoining buildings were successfully protected from the spread of the flames through the swift and coordinated intervention of personnel. He noted that the building had already been engulfed in flames before their arrival due to the late notification.

According to Adekunle, information gathered during preliminary investigations indicated that smoke was noticed coming from one of the rooms shortly after electricity was restored to the area. Neighbours also told reporters that the incident occurred moments after power was restored. The affected room reportedly contained a large quantity of used rubber slippers and flip-flops collected by scavengers for recycling purposes. The combustible nature of the materials contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire, according to the fire service.

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Chief Commends Crew, Warns on Combustible Storage

The Chief Fire Officer, CFS Alabi Muhammed, commended the firefighters for their dedication, professionalism and determination in containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjoining buildings. Muhammed advised residents, traders and recycling operators to exercise caution when storing combustible materials, particularly rubber products, plastics, foam and other highly flammable items. He urged members of the public to store such materials in properly ventilated and designated areas, away from potential sources of ignition.

The Chief Fire Officer also emphasised the importance of reporting fire incidents immediately, as early notification gives firefighters a better opportunity to minimise damage and protect surrounding properties. The Kwara State Fire Service remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state through prompt emergency response and continuous public enlightenment.