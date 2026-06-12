Fire Ravages Shops and Offices in Kano's Takumbo Market

A fire that started in the Takumbo Market salvage yard in Kano destroyed multiple commercial properties, including offices and shops, and has been blamed on an electrical spark. Authorities urge public vigilance and proper electrical maintenance.

A devastating fire outbreak on Thursday night resulted in extensive damage to properties along Murtala Mohammed Way in the Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident, which occurred near First City Monument Bank, began in a salvage yard commonly known as the Takumbo Market before rapidly spreading to neighboring structures. According to a statement released on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, emergency services received a distress call at approximately 10:54 p.m. from one of their personnel, HFS Ibrahim Sabo, who reported the blaze.

Firefighters from the Service Headquarters and various metropolitan fire stations were swiftly deployed to the scene in an effort to control and extinguish the flames. Upon arrival, responders discovered that a one-storey building and an adjacent commercial area spanning about 300 by 200 feet were fully engulfed. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated within the salvage yard, where a large quantity of merchandise and personal property was completely destroyed before the inferno moved to nearby buildings.

The upper floor of the Kanawa Building was particularly affected, with two offices, two parlours, two toilets, and a kitchen all consumed by the fire. The Kano State Fire Service has attributed the cause of the disaster to an electrical spark, underscoring the critical importance of proper electrical maintenance and safety protocols.

In light of the incident, the Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, has issued a strong appeal to residents and business operators to adhere strictly to fire safety measures to prevent future tragedies. He emphasized that electrical installations must be regularly inspected and maintained, and that all necessary precautions should be observed to mitigate risks.

Furthermore, Alhaji Anas stressed the need for prompt reporting of any fire outbreaks to the nearest fire station, explaining that early notification significantly aids emergency crews in minimizing damage and saving both lives and property. This event serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities posed by inadequate safety practices and the vital role of community cooperation with fire services





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Kano Fire Takumbo Market Electrical Spark Property Damage Fire Safety

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