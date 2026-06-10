Fire guts Senate wing of National Assembly as microwave oven explodes

A section of the Senate wing of the National Assembly was gutted by fire on Wednesday after a microwave oven exploded in a committee room. The incident occurred when lawmakers were screening a nominee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The fire was reportedly triggered by the explosion of a microwave oven that had been left unattended in the kitchen compartment of the committee room. Witnesses said lawmakers, staff and other occupants in the vicinity hurried to safety after smoke was seen billowing from the committee room. The committee chairman and a senator remained at the scene and coordinated efforts to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the National Assembly complex. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of the National Assembly complex.

A section of the Senate wing of the National Assembly was gutted by fire on Wednesday shortly after members of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) concluded the screening of Zainab Marwa as the North-east representative on the commission's board.

The fire originated from the kitchen area attached to Hearing Room 107, where the Senate Committee on the NDDC conducted the screening exercise. The explosion of a microwave oven that had been left unattended in the kitchen compartment of the committee room reportedly triggered the incident. Witnesses said lawmakers, staff and other occupants in the vicinity hurried to safety after smoke was seen billowing from the committee room.

Meanwhile, the committee chairman, Asuquo Ekpenyong, who represents Cross River South Senatorial District, and the senator representing Kwara Central, Salihu Mustapha, remained at the scene and coordinated efforts to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the National Assembly complex. The incident occurred despite the presence of security personnel and other officials in the National Assembly. The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be an accident.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of the National Assembly complex. The incident occurred at a time when the National Assembly is dealing with several critical issues, including the ongoing probe into the activities of the NDDC. The fire has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the security measures in place at the National Assembly. The incident is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

The investigation is expected to determine the cause of the fire and identify the parties responsible. The National Assembly has promised to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and concern from lawmakers, officials and the general public. The incident is a reminder of the need for greater vigilance and attention to safety and security at the National Assembly.

The incident has also raised questions about the preparedness of the National Assembly to deal with emergencies and crises. The incident has sparked calls for greater investment in safety and security measures at the National Assembly. The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the emergency response plan in place at the National Assembly. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of the National Assembly complex.

The incident has also raised questions about the accountability of officials and security personnel at the National Assembly. The incident has sparked calls for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of security and safety matters at the National Assembly. The incident has also raised questions about the preparedness of the National Assembly to deal with emergencies and crises. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of the National Assembly complex.

The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the emergency response plan in place at the National Assembly. The incident has sparked calls for greater investment in safety and security measures at the National Assembly. The incident has also raised questions about the accountability of officials and security personnel at the National Assembly. The incident has sparked calls for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of security and safety matters at the National Assembly





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National Assembly Senate Fire Microwave Oven Niger Delta Development Commission

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