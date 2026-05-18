Fire disrupts operations at National Hospital Abuja, patients evacuated

An electrical fault sparked a fire at the National Hospital Abuja's oncology unit, leading to patient evacuations and temporary suspension of services.

A fire outbreak at the oncology unit of the National Hospital in Abuja has caused significant disruption, necessitating the emergency evacuation of patients and medical staff.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, was quickly controlled before it could spread to other parts of the facility. Patients who were receiving treatment in the oncology department on Monday, including those in emergency care and undergoing chemotherapy, were relocated to safer areas within the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Despite the successful fire suppression, smoke continued to permeate the affected area for several hours, prompting hospital authorities to temporarily halt operations in the unit. An eyewitness at the hospital recounted that the incident began after persistent electrical fluctuations and the smell of burning wires, noting that the situation escalated when smoke started spreading through the facility. Patients in the emergency ward and those undergoing chemotherapy were promptly evacuated and transferred to other units for continued treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire





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National Hospital Abuja Oncology Unit Fire Outbreak Patient Evacuation Electrical Fault

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