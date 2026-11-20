A massive fire at Timber Market in Calabar has destroyed goods worth millions of naira. Police and firefighters contained the blaze with no casualties, while investigations into the electrical spark cause continue.

A significant fire outbreak occurred on Thursday at the Timber Market in Calabar, Cross River State, resulting in the destruction of commercial goods valued in the millions of naira. The blaze, which broke out at a building materials shop situated opposite Mammy Market, drew a rapid response from emergency services and local residents. Firefighters, police officers, and community members collaborated to contain the inferno and prevent further spread to adjacent structures. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities among the shoppers or business owners present at the scene during the incident.

Immediate Response and Containment Efforts

The Cross River State Police Command issued a statement regarding the incident, noting that the Divisional Police Officer of the Akim Division was the first to mobilize resources. Following a distress report, the Divisional Police Officer immediately contacted the Federal Fire Service to deploy personnel to the Timber Market. Police patrol teams, operatives from the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Federal Fire Service personnel, and community members worked in unison to extinguish the flames. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the fire was brought under control before it could engulf the entire market complex.

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Preliminary Causes and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary accounts suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical spark associated with a lightning strike during a heavy thunderstorm that preceded the outbreak. However, authorities have clarified that the actual cause has not been officially established at this time. Police spokesperson ASP Eitokpah Sunday Akata confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing to determine the precise origin of the ignition. The Cross River State Police Command, in collaboration with the State Fire Service, has commenced a thorough investigation to assess the extent of the damage and understand the circumstances surrounding the latest fire incident.

Pattern of Fire Outbreaks in Calabar

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of fire outbreaks in Calabar over recent months, highlighting a growing concern for local commerce. In March, a fire at the Akim Timber Market destroyed numerous shops and goods, causing significant financial loss to traders. This was followed by an August fire at the SPAR shopping mall, which also resulted in substantial property damage. Another notable incident occurred on Ekondo Street, where a fire destroyed property worth millions of naira, leaving some retirees homeless and displacing vulnerable residents from their homes.

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Official Warnings and Safety Precautions

In light of these recurring disasters, the Commissioner of Police for Cross River State, CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, has issued urgent reminders to the public. He specifically urged residents and business owners to observe strict fire safety precautions, particularly during thunderstorm seasons when electrical hazards are heightened. The Command emphasized the need for vigilance and preparedness to mitigate risks associated with weather-related electrical faults. Business operators are encouraged to inspect their electrical installations and ensure compliance with safety standards to protect their investments.

Community Impact and Future Steps

The destruction of goods at the Timber Market represents a significant economic blow to the local trading community in Calabar. Traders who relied on these building materials for their livelihood now face the daunting task of replacing lost inventory. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to release further details regarding the cause of the fire and any recommended measures to prevent similar incidents. The community remains on high alert as the Cross River State Police Command and emergency services work to ensure public safety and protect commercial properties from future threats.