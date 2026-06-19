Fire at Polaris Bank Car Park Contained; No Casualties Reported

A fire sparked by a parked car on the third floor of Polaris Bank's 17‑storey building in Lagos Island was swiftly extinguished by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. The incident caused only minor damage to the vehicle and surrounding area, with no injuries or fatalities confirmed. The bank denied reports that dozens of people had died and is investigating the cause.

On Thursday the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service acted swiftly to extinguish a blaze that began on the third floor of the Polaris Bank Building located at 61/65 Broad Street in Lagos Island.

The fire started in a stationary saloon car that had been parked in the building's multi‑storey car park. According to State Fire Service Controller General Margaret Adeseye, the incident was reported at 11:33 a.m. and firefighters from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations responded immediately. Their rapid intervention stopped the fire from spreading to other vehicles or the surrounding structure, limiting damage to the vehicle itself and the immediate area. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The Polaris Bank confirmed that the false reports of 34 deaths were untrue and that the incident caused no loss of life. The bank's statement, posted on its Facebook page, acknowledged that the emergency response procedures were activated promptly and that firefighters had contained the fire before it could spread further. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident comes against the backdrop of previous severe fires in Lagos, most notably the December 2023 fire at the Great Nigeria Building that claimed 10 lives after burning from the fourth to the sixth floor and collapsing a seven‑storey section of the plaza. The latest blaze at Polaris Bank, however, was isolated to a single vehicle and was quickly controlled by the fire service, demonstrating the effectiveness of emergency readiness in the commercial district.

Stakeholders, including bank staff, customers and community members, praised the firefighters for their professionalism and promptness. Residents of the surrounding area were reassured of the fire service's continued readiness to respond to emergencies across the state





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Polaris Bank Lagos State Fire Service Broad Street Car Park Fire Emergency Response

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