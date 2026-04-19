Finance Ministry Denies Revenue Diversion, Clarifies World Bank Report Findings

Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Finance has refuted claims of missing or diverted revenue, asserting that reports misinterpret the World Bank's Nigeria Development Update. The ministry clarified that deductions from FAAC are legitimate fiscal flows, not leakages, and highlighted positive economic indicators and ongoing reforms.

Nigeria 's Federal Ministry of Finance has vehemently refuted allegations that a substantial segment of the nation's revenue has either vanished or been misappropriated. The ministry attributes these alarming reports to a profound misinterpretation of the World Bank 's most recent Nigeria Development Update.

In a clear and concise statement released on Sunday, Taiwo Oyedele, the Minister of State for Finance, explicitly stated that any assertions implying 'hidden spending' or the diversion of funds are fundamentally inaccurate and stem from a misunderstanding of Nigeria's established fiscal framework. The ministry elaborated that what some commentators have wrongly characterized as waste or missing funds are, in fact, legitimate deductions made from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Oyedele emphasized, 'It is important to underscore that refunds and transfers to states and other tiers of government are not leakages. They represent legitimate fiscal flows, encompassing repayments of obligations and statutorily backed allocations.'

The clarification further detailed that these deductions are designated for a range of essential and legal expenditures. These include statutory transfers, which are constitutionally mandated allocations to specific bodies, crucial security spending to ensure national safety, prudent savings and investments aimed at future economic stability, cost-of-collection charges incurred by agencies responsible for revenue collection, refunds to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for services rendered or obligations met, and vital transfers and interventions specifically designed to support states and other subnational governmental structures. The ministry reiterated with conviction that these refunds and allocations to subnational governments are not merely administrative processes but are lawful fiscal transactions, firmly embedded within the nation's financial architecture, and therefore should not be misconstrued as any form of leakage or financial impropriety.

The ministry also took issue with what it termed the selective and often misleading use of outdated data within certain public commentaries. It pointed out that the World Bank report itself actively highlights the significant and ongoing public financial management reforms that the Nigerian government is diligently implementing. As a testament to these reform efforts, the ministry drew attention to several key measures introduced as early as the first quarter of 2026. Chief among these is an Executive Order specifically designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of petroleum revenue remittances. The expected outcome of this initiative is a tangible improvement in transparency, alongside an anticipated increase in distributable revenue, estimated to contribute approximately 0.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.

Shifting focus to the broader positive findings presented in the World Bank report, the ministry expressed optimism regarding Nigeria's economic trajectory. It indicated that the nation's economic outlook remains decidedly positive, with economic growth becoming increasingly broad-based, signifying a more robust and widespread expansion across various sectors. Furthermore, the report projects a gradual but steady decline in inflation, a critical indicator for the cost of living and economic stability.

The ministry also highlighted the encouraging improvement in external reserves, a crucial buffer for the nation's financial security, coupled with a notable current account surplus, indicating that Nigeria is earning more from its international transactions than it is spending. The statement also conveyed that key debt indicators have shown considerable strengthening, including a commendable reduction in the overall debt-to-GDP ratio, a significant metric for assessing a nation's financial health.

The Federal Ministry of Finance concluded by firmly maintaining that the World Bank report does not, in any way, suggest a systemic collapse of Nigeria's fiscal system. On the contrary, the ministry asserted, the report underscores that the ongoing reform initiatives are demonstrably yielding positive results and unequivocally recommends that these reform efforts should be sustained and further strengthened to ensure continued economic progress and stability.





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