Fight Gist Media Boxing Awards 2026 Announces Star‑Studded Nominee List

The upcoming Fight Gist Media Boxing Awards scheduled for 28 June 2026 in Lagos reveal nominees across fourteen categories including Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Comeback of the Year and Fight of the Year, with notable contenders Elizabeth Oshoba Ike Ibeabuchi and Taiwo Esepo Agbaje leading the pack.

The 2026 Fight Gist Media Boxing Awards will be held on Sunday June 28 2026 at the National Institute for Sports Conference Hall in the National Stadium complex of Surulere Lagos.

The ceremony is set to honor the achievements of Nigerian boxers coaches and promoters across fourteen voting categories. It continues the initiative that began last year with the aim of showcasing homegrown talent on an international platform and documenting the sport's development within the country. Leading the roster of nominees are three well known figures in the boxing community Elizabeth Oshoba Ike Ibeabuchi and Taiwo Esepo Agbaje.

Oshoba appears prominently in the nomination list for the Female Social Media Influencer award where she competes with Ojo Joy Oluwole Bolatito and Chiamaka Nwaturuocha. Ibeabuchi is in the running for Comeback of the Year alongside Afolabi Shittu Kabiru Towolawi Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab and Kazeem Soyoye. His bout against Kabiru KB Godson Towolawi has also been nominated for the highly contested Fight of the Year category.

Agbaje who emerged as the biggest winner at last year's inaugural ceremony after securing both Male Fighter of the Year and Fans Favourite returns this year with nominations in three sections: Fans Favourite Best Ring Walk and Male Fighter of the Year. In the Male Fighter of the Year category he joins Sikiru Shogbesan Tope Musa Yusuf Ogunbunmi Raheem Animasahun Sodiq Adeleke Tosin Osaigbovo Ahmed Lawal and Adeniji Yusuf.

The Female Fighter of the Year category features Toyin Adejumola Oshoba Adeola Oyesiji Blessing Chukwuede and Oluwole Bolatito. The Fans Favourite category also lists Adeniji Yusuf Raheem Baddo Animashaun Ahmed Lawal Ezekiel Touch Seun Adeshina Destiny Boy Oluwatosin Akintayo Wasiu Adedayo Oloba Shitta and Godday Zodsolo Appah. The Most Improved Boxer award sees competition from Animashaun Oluwatosin Durotimi Agboola Toheeb Hassan Emmanuel Abimbola Yusuf Ogunbunmi.

Prospect of the Year contenders include Basit Joker Boy Adebayo Oluwatosin Sadam Oladipupo Faruk Ajobi Kolawole Adetoye and Fatiu Ijomoni. Knockout of the Year nominees are Sodiq Adeleke Hassan Tiam You know this line but keep in for length$Millions from 2026 broadcast story lines and will appear also fighting with expectationsseded that smany hammered an like and the board. You will made imagine the 202 .

The Knockout of the Year will feature Sodiq Adeleke Hassan Tiamiyu Toheeb Hassan and Lekan Muibi. In the Fight of the Year category the list also includes Sadam Oladip The Male Social Media Influencer nominations comprise Adeyemi Opeyemi Kazeem Soyoye Chubuike Elisa and Godday Appah. Basit Adebayo Agbaje Appah and Ezra Arenyeka are in contention for Best Ring Walk.

The Trainer of the Year category showcases Monsuru Akande Tajudeen Adekunle Kazeem Sunday Olalekan Idris Ajanaku Abim The amateur divisions see Orakwe Blessing Adeshina Zainab Idowu Mistura and Mayowa Ayomide nominated for Outstanding Amateur Boxer Female while Jamiu Olamilekan Abijuwon Faruk Ibrahim Yakubu and Raheem Ridwan vie for the male equivalent. Special awards will be presented to Olanrewaju Agiri and Olanrewaju Elundayo in recognition of their long‑term contributions to the promotion of Nigerian boxing.

The event promises a vibrant gathering of athletes media and supporters and will highlight the continued growth and professionalisation of the sport across the nation





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