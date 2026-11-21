FIFPRO condemned Bayern Munich after Karl-Heinz Rummenigge questioned Jamal Musiala's ability to return to his previous level, calling the public comments a coordinated strategy to pressure the injured midfielder and his representatives.

FIFPRO has accused Bayern Munich of waging a coordinated public pressure campaign against injured midfielder Jamal Musiala over his contract. The global players' union said the club's leadership had repeatedly questioned Musiala's contract in quick succession as he returns from injury.

The criticism follows comments by Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Speaking to Sky Sport after Bayern's 1-1 draw against FC Köln on Friday, Rummenigge questioned whether Musiala could return to his previous level. What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to get back to the level that he has often shown here in this stadium, Rummenigge said. He added that the club needed to discuss the situation with Musiala, his family and his representatives.

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Bayern Leadership Questions Musiala Contract

Rummenigge also suggested Musiala's current salary could become difficult to justify if the player failed to regain his previous level of performance. That remark drew immediate criticism from the players' union. In a statement published on its official website and shared on its X handle on Saturday, FIFPRO said it was deeply concerned by the repeated public statements from Bayern Munich's leadership calling into question the contract of Jamal Musiala as he returns from injury.

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FIFPRO noted that Bayern's honorary president, chief executive and former chief executive have all publicly questioned Musiala's contract in quick succession. The union said this amounted to a coordinated strategy to put pressure on the player and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern's standing should know better, FIFPRO said.

The organisation stressed that Bayern has a duty of care to Musiala, warning that uncertainty over a player's future can take a toll on mental health, particularly during recovery from injury. Making Musiala's health and future a matter of public debate adds to that pressure, FIFPRO said. It insisted any concerns about his contract should be raised privately with him and his representatives rather than through public comments.

FIFPRO Defends Contract Stability Principles

FIFPRO also underlined that contractual stability is a core principle of professional football and that both clubs and players must respect existing agreements. Contracts are there to be respected, the union said. An injury or a dip in form gives a club no grounds to reopen terms it agreed to, just as a run of outstanding performances gives a player no automatic right to a pay rise, FIFPRO said.

The organisation noted that clubs, leagues and players' unions had collectively recognised the importance of honouring agreements at FIFA level. According to FIFPRO, that principle protects both players and clubs by providing certainty and stability in professional relationships. The union concluded by expressing solidarity with Musiala and other professionals who honour their contractual commitments. FIFPRO stands with Jamal Musiala and with all players who honour their commitments. We expect their employers to do the same, the statement concluded.